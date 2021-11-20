Chang An-le’s son, nine others charged in visa scam

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The son of China Unification Promotion Party (CUPP) founder Chang An-le (張安樂) was yesterday charged with involvement in a visa scam that helped more than 1,000 Chinese nationals, including government officials, enter Taiwan from 2017 to 2019.

Ten suspects, including Chang An-le’s son, Chang Wei (張瑋), and his daughter-in-law, Wang Shu-yin (王姝茵), were charged with breaching the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例).

Chang Wei and his wife have since 2010 operated the New Taipei City-registered Huaxia Dadi Travel Service, which, together with several local travel agencies, helped at least 1,862 Chinese nationals visit Taiwan, an investigation found.

The visitors included officials working for the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department targeting Taiwanese for political warfare and propaganda.

Prosecutors said that several travel agencies colluded with civic organizations and shell companies to promote bogus cross-strait exchange programs that used fraudulent papers and forged documents to apply for entry permits for Chinese nationals, allowing them to visit Taiwan on organized package tours and bypass background checks.

The case has raised concern about serious breaches of national security, as the tours’ itineraries were either non-existent or falsified, making it difficult for the National Immigration Agency and local police to trace the visitors’ movements or where they stayed.

Prosecutors yesterday also filed a request to confiscate an estimated NT$3 million (US$107,933) in profits from the alleged visa scam.

Chang Wei has denied any wrongdoing, saying his travel agency complied with the law in organizing tours for Chinese nationals and the money collected was used for normal business expenses.