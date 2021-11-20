The son of China Unification Promotion Party (CUPP) founder Chang An-le (張安樂) was yesterday charged with involvement in a visa scam that helped more than 1,000 Chinese nationals, including government officials, enter Taiwan from 2017 to 2019.
Ten suspects, including Chang An-le’s son, Chang Wei (張瑋), and his daughter-in-law, Wang Shu-yin (王姝茵), were charged with breaching the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例).
Chang Wei and his wife have since 2010 operated the New Taipei City-registered Huaxia Dadi Travel Service, which, together with several local travel agencies, helped at least 1,862 Chinese nationals visit Taiwan, an investigation found.
The visitors included officials working for the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department targeting Taiwanese for political warfare and propaganda.
Prosecutors said that several travel agencies colluded with civic organizations and shell companies to promote bogus cross-strait exchange programs that used fraudulent papers and forged documents to apply for entry permits for Chinese nationals, allowing them to visit Taiwan on organized package tours and bypass background checks.
The case has raised concern about serious breaches of national security, as the tours’ itineraries were either non-existent or falsified, making it difficult for the National Immigration Agency and local police to trace the visitors’ movements or where they stayed.
Prosecutors yesterday also filed a request to confiscate an estimated NT$3 million (US$107,933) in profits from the alleged visa scam.
Chang Wei has denied any wrongdoing, saying his travel agency complied with the law in organizing tours for Chinese nationals and the money collected was used for normal business expenses.
IN DETAIL: Travelers arriving from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14 can select three quarantine options, but people living with them must also follow disease-prevention regulations The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two imported cases of COVID-19 as it announced detailed rules for the three quarantine options for travelers arriving in Taiwan from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said no local COVID-19 infections or deaths were reported yesterday. The two imported cases are two men, aged 20 to 40, who arrived from Cambodia and Ireland, he said, adding that one tested positive upon arrival and the other upon ending quarantine. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division,
MIX-UP: A Taipei clinic had given the Moderna vaccine to 23 people who had registered for a second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, the city health department said Those who contravene Lunar New Year holiday quarantine measures would face harsh penalties, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center last week announced two additional quarantine options for Taiwanese who arrive in the nation between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14 next year, as a surge of inbound travelers is expected before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. Travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stay for seven days in a quarantine hotel or self-paid centralized facility followed by seven days of quarantining at home, while others can quarantine for 10 days in a
A student from the US on Tuesday won the top prize in a Mandarin public speaking contest in Taipei, in which the contestants, all foreign nationals, described their experience in Taiwan or shared other personal stories. Adam Boxer, one of the 33 contestants and an economics and Mandarin language student from Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, won first prize for his commentary on a news article about COVID-19. Boxer expressed his thoughts on the article, which was published in The Economist and projected how the COVID-19 pandemic might end, based on other pandemics in the past. His presentation in fluent Mandarin earned him the
The Forestry Bureau on Wednesday last week confirmed a report on social media that poisonous cane toads had invaded Nantou County’s Caotun Township (草屯). Yang Yi-ru (楊懿如), and assistant professor of zoology at the National Dong Hwa University, told authorities that the amphibians had been spotted at a local farm, the bureau’s Conservation Division said. It was the first-ever confirmed sighting of the species in Taiwan. Describing cane toads as a severe threat to Taiwan’s native species, the division said officials immediately took action to remove them. All specimens are to be handed to the university for study and humane euthanasia, it added. The