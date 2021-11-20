Japan calls for cross-strait peace, stability

THREAT: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed Japan’s expression of concern about security in the Taiwan Strait and across the region in the face of Chinese aggression

Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi, in a telephone call on Thursday with his Chinese counterpart, stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait amid growing tensions between Taiwan and China.

Hayashi also told Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) that he had “serious concern” about the situations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

China has cracked down on pro-democracy activists and lawmakers in Hong Kong, and is accused of violating the human rights of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi arrives at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s official residence in Tokyo on Wednesday last week. Photo: Reuters

Hayashi also told Wang that he is gravely concerned about increased Chinese activities in regional seas, including near a Japanese-controlled island claimed by Beijing, the statement said.

The foreign ministers of the two Asian nations, whose relations are often stained over territorial disputes and wartime history, pledged to pursue dialogue and cooperation in economic relations, it added.

Japan sees China’s increasingly assertive actions in the region as a national security threat and has been building up its defense on its southwestern islands.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has created a new Cabinet post for international human rights, focusing mainly on China, and appointed former minister of defense Gen Nakatani to the position.

Beijing has denied human rights violations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, and says countries that make such accusations are interfering in its domestic affairs.

China, which claims most of the South China Sea, as well as Japanese-held islands in the East China Sea, says it has the right to defend its sovereignty, security and development interests.

In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed Hayashi’s statement, saying he has said “what must be said.”

Taiwan is situated in a vital position of maintaining regional peace and stability, and it has felt deeply the threats to air and sea borders faced by other countries in the region, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement.

The government is glad to see the Japanese government repeatedly raising concerns about security across the Taiwan Strait, and it will continue to work with the US, Japan and other like-minded countries to defend democratic systems and a rules-based international order, she said.

Additional reporting by Lin Chia-nan