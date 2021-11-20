Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi, in a telephone call on Thursday with his Chinese counterpart, stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait amid growing tensions between Taiwan and China.
Hayashi also told Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) that he had “serious concern” about the situations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
China has cracked down on pro-democracy activists and lawmakers in Hong Kong, and is accused of violating the human rights of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.
Photo: Reuters
Hayashi also told Wang that he is gravely concerned about increased Chinese activities in regional seas, including near a Japanese-controlled island claimed by Beijing, the statement said.
The foreign ministers of the two Asian nations, whose relations are often stained over territorial disputes and wartime history, pledged to pursue dialogue and cooperation in economic relations, it added.
Japan sees China’s increasingly assertive actions in the region as a national security threat and has been building up its defense on its southwestern islands.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has created a new Cabinet post for international human rights, focusing mainly on China, and appointed former minister of defense Gen Nakatani to the position.
Beijing has denied human rights violations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, and says countries that make such accusations are interfering in its domestic affairs.
China, which claims most of the South China Sea, as well as Japanese-held islands in the East China Sea, says it has the right to defend its sovereignty, security and development interests.
In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed Hayashi’s statement, saying he has said “what must be said.”
Taiwan is situated in a vital position of maintaining regional peace and stability, and it has felt deeply the threats to air and sea borders faced by other countries in the region, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement.
The government is glad to see the Japanese government repeatedly raising concerns about security across the Taiwan Strait, and it will continue to work with the US, Japan and other like-minded countries to defend democratic systems and a rules-based international order, she said.
Additional reporting by Lin Chia-nan
IN DETAIL: Travelers arriving from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14 can select three quarantine options, but people living with them must also follow disease-prevention regulations The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two imported cases of COVID-19 as it announced detailed rules for the three quarantine options for travelers arriving in Taiwan from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said no local COVID-19 infections or deaths were reported yesterday. The two imported cases are two men, aged 20 to 40, who arrived from Cambodia and Ireland, he said, adding that one tested positive upon arrival and the other upon ending quarantine. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division,
MIX-UP: A Taipei clinic had given the Moderna vaccine to 23 people who had registered for a second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, the city health department said Those who contravene Lunar New Year holiday quarantine measures would face harsh penalties, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center last week announced two additional quarantine options for Taiwanese who arrive in the nation between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14 next year, as a surge of inbound travelers is expected before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. Travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stay for seven days in a quarantine hotel or self-paid centralized facility followed by seven days of quarantining at home, while others can quarantine for 10 days in a
A student from the US on Tuesday won the top prize in a Mandarin public speaking contest in Taipei, in which the contestants, all foreign nationals, described their experience in Taiwan or shared other personal stories. Adam Boxer, one of the 33 contestants and an economics and Mandarin language student from Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, won first prize for his commentary on a news article about COVID-19. Boxer expressed his thoughts on the article, which was published in The Economist and projected how the COVID-19 pandemic might end, based on other pandemics in the past. His presentation in fluent Mandarin earned him the
The Forestry Bureau on Wednesday last week confirmed a report on social media that poisonous cane toads had invaded Nantou County’s Caotun Township (草屯). Yang Yi-ru (楊懿如), and assistant professor of zoology at the National Dong Hwa University, told authorities that the amphibians had been spotted at a local farm, the bureau’s Conservation Division said. It was the first-ever confirmed sighting of the species in Taiwan. Describing cane toads as a severe threat to Taiwan’s native species, the division said officials immediately took action to remove them. All specimens are to be handed to the university for study and humane euthanasia, it added. The