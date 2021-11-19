TRA breakdowns disrupt service twice yesterday

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) EMU500 train carriages are to undergo detailed inspections after an axle box overheated and generated smoke in one of the carriages yesterday morning.

The incident occurred at 7:54am, when passengers on the commuter train departing from Chiayi to Taichung had to evacuate after smoke was spotted in the No. 3 carriage. The source was later identified as the overheated axle box.

It was one of two disruptions on the nation’s largest railway system yesterday morning.

The other incident, which occurred at 7am, was due to broken cables on an overhead catenary system in Miaoli County’s Dashan (大山) station, causing the agency to suspend service between Dashan and Houlong (後龍) stations.

The legislature’s Transportation Committee happened to be meeting yesterday to review next year’s budget plans for the TRA, Chunghwa Post and the Maritime and Port Bureau.

Lawmakers on the committee expressed concern about safety issues facing the TRA.

Yesterday was not the first time that TRA service has been disrupted by broken electric cables or smoke inside train carriages, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lee Kun-tse (李昆澤) said.

This year, the agency has recorded five incidents, including yesterday’s, where smoke or flames were detected inside train carriages, he said.

“These incidents put passengers’ lives in danger and cause panic. They cause people to lose confidence in the TRA,” Lee said, adding that the railway should increase inspections and maintenance of older train carriages.

Independent Legislator Su Chen-ching (蘇震清) said that the 100-year-old service has been having credibility issues, adding that the agency was reported by the Legislative Yuan’s Budget Center as not having addressed shortcomings that were identified last year.

TRA Director-General Du Wei (杜微) assured lawmakers that the agency takes these incidents seriously, adding that all EMU500 commuter trains are to be inspected to prevent more of these types of incidents.