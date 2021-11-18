Taiwan Bravo (我們一家人), brought to you by the Ministry of the Interior’s National Immigration Agency and SetTV (三立電視台), travels to 368 towns and villages across Taiwan, including the outlying islands of Penghu and Matsu, to record the experiences of new immigrants in Taiwan, and show their emotional journeys and their endeavors, giving audiences a window into their lives and stories.
The program will be broadcast at 2pm every Sunday, along with a special daily Taiwan Bravo themed segment on SetTV.
As an island, Penghu has access to plentiful fish stocks, which is what attracted French master chef Julian to its shores. Julian’s father was a fisherman, and so he gained a profound understanding of seafood from an early age, and knows how to cook fish to perfection.
Julian now works with a local bed-and-breakfast in Penghu, providing reservation-only cuisine using locally sourced seafood made using French cooking methods. The meals can be eaten at the brasserie or in the comfort of the bed-and-breakfast, and has already made a name for itself through the word of mouth.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of people around the world and made them reflect more on how much they waste the planet’s resources. It was for this reason that Unpackaged, an environmentally friendly lifestyle store, opened in Taichung’s North District. The owner of the store is a Polish woman named Paulina Tarnowska, who originally came to Taiwan to study and eventually married a Taiwanese man.
Her story in Taiwan has been one of working to protect the environment, which led her and her husband to open a store encouraging customers to provide their own packaging, reuse shopping bags and containers, so that they do not have to waste packaging or buy more than they need. Their love for the environment has rubbed off on their customers, who have responded to their enthusiasm.
Autumn is bumper season for fresh crabs, but Lee Pen-chiu from Malaysia, who grew up in the mountains in northern Myanmar, had never set eyes on a live crab until she left home and started working in a seafood company as an accountant and met her husband, who worked as a crab supplier.
Lee went from not knowing anything about crabs to being able to prepare meals using crabs on her own to becoming a master chef, developing her own recipe for Southeast Asian curried crab.
Many new immigrants that have come to take up a new life in Taiwan have not been able to return home for the past two years because of the pandemic.
Pan Chiu-ching is from Vietnam. She has set up a new immigrants’ association that brings together other women in her situation to share meals, so that they can offer each other support. As well as wanting to help others, Pan is also a devoted mother, and to make ends meet she applies her talents to other lines of work such as massage, manicure and mending clothes. Never one to complain, she hopes to settle in Taiwan and provide for her children.
The stories of these new immigrants, told in the Taiwan Bravo TV program sponsored by the New Immigrants Development Fund, relate their experiences living in Taiwan and show how different cultures can come together. Through in-depth interviews, showing the diverse aspects and cultures of new immigrants living in Taiwan, viewers can witness the moving stories of these people.
Taiwan Bravo is broadcast every Sunday at 2pm on SetTV, Channel 54.
