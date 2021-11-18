Taiwan Bravo: The new immigrant experience in Taiwan

As an island, Penghu has access to plentiful fish stocks, which is what attracted French master chef Julian to its shores. Julian’s father was a fisherman, and so he gained a profound understanding of seafood from an early age, and knows how to cook fish to perfection.

Julian from France

Julian now works with a local bed-and-breakfast in Penghu, providing reservation-only cuisine using locally sourced seafood made using French cooking methods. The meals can be eaten at the brasserie or in the comfort of the bed-and-breakfast, and has already made a name for itself through the word of mouth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of people around the world and made them reflect more on how much they waste the planet’s resources. It was for this reason that Unpackaged, an environmentally friendly lifestyle store, opened in Taichung’s North District. The owner of the store is a Polish woman named Paulina Tarnowska, who originally came to Taiwan to study and eventually married a Taiwanese man.

Her story in Taiwan has been one of working to protect the environment, which led her and her husband to open a store encouraging customers to provide their own packaging, reuse shopping bags and containers, so that they do not have to waste packaging or buy more than they need. Their love for the environment has rubbed off on their customers, who have responded to their enthusiasm.

Paulina Tarnowska from Poland

Autumn is bumper season for fresh crabs, but Lee Pen-chiu from Malaysia, who grew up in the mountains in northern Myanmar, had never set eyes on a live crab until she left home and started working in a seafood company as an accountant and met her husband, who worked as a crab supplier.

Lee went from not knowing anything about crabs to being able to prepare meals using crabs on her own to becoming a master chef, developing her own recipe for Southeast Asian curried crab.

Many new immigrants that have come to take up a new life in Taiwan have not been able to return home for the past two years because of the pandemic.

Lee Pen-chiu from Myanmar

Pan Chiu-ching is from Vietnam. She has set up a new immigrants’ association that brings together other women in her situation to share meals, so that they can offer each other support. As well as wanting to help others, Pan is also a devoted mother, and to make ends meet she applies her talents to other lines of work such as massage, manicure and mending clothes. Never one to complain, she hopes to settle in Taiwan and provide for her children.

Pan Chiu-ching from Vietnam

