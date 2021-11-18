The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday challenged Minister Without Portfolio Chang Chin-sen (張景森) to a debate on the four issues to be voted on in the Dec. 18 referendums after Chang described party members of “having the collective wisdom of a 13-year-old.”
Chang on Nov. 4 wrote on Facebook that the NPP made a fatal mistake in telling the public its positions on the four issues on the ballot.
He also predicted that the NPP would not only lose all of its councilor seats in next year’s local elections, but that it would fail to secure at least 5 percent of the party vote in 2024 to win a legislator-at-large seat.
Photo: CNA
“The party has a group of smart young people, but they have the collective wisdom of a 13-year-old,” he wrote.
NPP spokeswoman Yu Chia-chien (余佳蒨), secretary-general Christy Pai (白卿芬) and Taipei headquarters deputy executive director Jerry Liu (劉仕傑) yesterday morning presented at the Executive Yuan an official invitation to a debate.
Chang told reporters yesterday afternoon that the government respects the opposition parties and would be glad to communicate with them if necessary.
Yu thanked Chang for responding positively to the challenge, adding that Chang chose to forge a dialogue between the ruling and opposition parties instead of avoiding any form of engagement, she said.
“Given that the referendums are coming in about four weeks, we would work with Chang’s office manager to quickly set up an appointment for a talk. Through a debate on these four issues, people can understand how these issues would affect them and make informed decisions,” she said.
As a minister without portfolio, Chang should spend more time than other government officials communicating with the public and coordinating with government agencies for such endeavors, especially as the government is facing so many questions from the public and opposition lawmakers, Pai said.
“Our position on these four issues were produced after extensive discussions with experts and multiple debates among party members. Was Chang saying that the experts we consulted had the intelligence of a 13-year-old as well?” Pai said, adding that they found Chang’s characterization “completely unacceptable.”
The four referendums call for a ban on imports of pork containing traces of the leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine, relocating a natural gas terminal to protect algal reefs off Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音), holding referendums alongside national elections and reactivating the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮).
The NPP is urging people to vote “no” on the nuclear power plant referendum and “yes” on the three other questions.
The Keelung City Health Bureau has launched an investigation after high-school students were given a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago, despite a central government decision to suspend second doses for teenagers. At a city council meeting on Wednesday, Keelung Councilor Lin Min-hsun (林旻勳) said that 450 students at Nuannuan Senior High School had received their second Pfizer-BioNTech dose on Oct. 29. Bureau head Wu Tse-cheng (吳澤誠) said that his office in the middle of last month notified medical facilities and schools in the city to suspend provision of the vaccines to those aged 12 to 17. No
‘LAX HANDLING’: Taichung city councilors decried that police initially let the three leave the scene of a crash that preceded the attack, which left a student in a coma Three men were detained in Taichung yesterday after their vehicle was hit and they allegedly assaulted the other driver with a baseball bat, resulting in a serious head injury. Chang Tun-liang (張敦量), 23, Chen Ching-hao (陳勁豪), 19, and Lee Wei-lin (李韋霖), 25, might be charged with attempted homicide, illegal confinement causing injury to the victim and “interference with public order,” the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said. The other driver — a 19-year-old student, surnamed Sung (宋), who is enrolled at Feng Chia University in Taichung — remains in a coma. A report by Sixth Police Precinct officers said that Sung was driving a
IN DETAIL: Travelers arriving from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14 can select three quarantine options, but people living with them must also follow disease-prevention regulations The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two imported cases of COVID-19 as it announced detailed rules for the three quarantine options for travelers arriving in Taiwan from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said no local COVID-19 infections or deaths were reported yesterday. The two imported cases are two men, aged 20 to 40, who arrived from Cambodia and Ireland, he said, adding that one tested positive upon arrival and the other upon ending quarantine. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division,
MIX-UP: A Taipei clinic had given the Moderna vaccine to 23 people who had registered for a second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, the city health department said Those who contravene Lunar New Year holiday quarantine measures would face harsh penalties, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center last week announced two additional quarantine options for Taiwanese who arrive in the nation between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14 next year, as a surge of inbound travelers is expected before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. Travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stay for seven days in a quarantine hotel or self-paid centralized facility followed by seven days of quarantining at home, while others can quarantine for 10 days in a