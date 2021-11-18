Ministry to open fitness clubs for seniors nationwide

By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writer, with CNA





Senior fitness clubs are to be set up nationwide after a pilot program proved popular among older patrons, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Monday.

There are about 10 such clubs at present, and the ministry plans to expand the number to more than 200 within four years, Health Promotion Administration Director-General Wu Chao-chun (吳昭軍) said.

Wu made the announcement while visiting a club in Chiayi County, which has the highest proportion of elderly residents in Taiwan at about 21 percent.

An 87-year-old man surnamed Huang exercises at a senior fitness club in Chiayi County’s Jhongpu Township on Monday. Photo: CNA

Trying out a weight machine at the Jhongpu Township (中埔) club, Wu said that feedback from older members had been overwhelmingly positive.

The facilities provide not only workout equipment, but also instructors to help older fitness buffs stay healthy.

However, Wu said organizers are concerned that the clubs cannot operate on government subsidies alone.

Operators are therefore encouraged to implement a payment system for patrons younger than 65 to avoid the clubs becoming abandoned “mosquito” buildings, Wu said.

Weng Sheng-hsun (翁聖勳), head of the area’s community development association, said that with a regular income, the club could continue to hire professional fitness instructors and buy equipment.

The association would refer to the local public fitness center when determining pricing, Weng added.

Also exercising at the club that day was a man surnamed Huang (黃), who at 87 could still lift 100kg on a shoulder press.

Huang said it was probably because he delivered produce all his life, strengthening his shoulders and legs with all the heavy lifting.

Additional reporting by Wang Shan-yan