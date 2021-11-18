Rising ocean acidity could cause farm-raised tiger shrimps to lose their flavor and reduce the value of the species, which is economically important to Taiwan’s aquaculture sector, a study has found.
The study, conducted by an international team led by National Sun Yat-sen University researchers, was published in the UK-based journal Nature: Science Reports on Oct. 27.
Tiger shrimps are an important seafood export, and are a feature at Taiwanese restaurants and in home-cooked meals, said Hung Chin-chang (洪慶章), dean of the university’s College of Marine Sciences.
Photo: CNA
According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, if carbon emission levels remain as they are, the ocean’s pH levels would drop from 8.1 to 7.7 by the end of the century, he said.
To simulate future acid levels, the team conducted a controlled exposure experiment where adult shrimps were placed in a normal environment with a pH level of 8 and an acidic one with a pH level of 7.5, a team spokesperson said.
After 28 days, chemical analysis showed that shrimps in the acidic environment had an amino acid content of 17.6 percent, worse than the 19.5 percent amino acid content of those in the normal environment.
Photo: CNA
The loss of amino acid content includes a reduction in glutamate and aspartic acids, which are associated with the umami taste found in the shrimp, they said.
A blind tasting involving 40 volunteers found that shrimps reared in acidic seawater were inferior to those reared in normal seawater in taste and appearance, the two primary metrics that drive consumer preference, they said.
The shrimps kept in acidic water also had a mortality rate that was 13 percent higher than normal, they said.
The study offers compelling evidence that ocean acidity is linked to a decline in the quality of tiger shrimps and would have great implications for aquafarms in the region that cultivate the species, they said.
The Keelung City Health Bureau has launched an investigation after high-school students were given a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago, despite a central government decision to suspend second doses for teenagers. At a city council meeting on Wednesday, Keelung Councilor Lin Min-hsun (林旻勳) said that 450 students at Nuannuan Senior High School had received their second Pfizer-BioNTech dose on Oct. 29. Bureau head Wu Tse-cheng (吳澤誠) said that his office in the middle of last month notified medical facilities and schools in the city to suspend provision of the vaccines to those aged 12 to 17. No
‘LAX HANDLING’: Taichung city councilors decried that police initially let the three leave the scene of a crash that preceded the attack, which left a student in a coma Three men were detained in Taichung yesterday after their vehicle was hit and they allegedly assaulted the other driver with a baseball bat, resulting in a serious head injury. Chang Tun-liang (張敦量), 23, Chen Ching-hao (陳勁豪), 19, and Lee Wei-lin (李韋霖), 25, might be charged with attempted homicide, illegal confinement causing injury to the victim and “interference with public order,” the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said. The other driver — a 19-year-old student, surnamed Sung (宋), who is enrolled at Feng Chia University in Taichung — remains in a coma. A report by Sixth Police Precinct officers said that Sung was driving a
IN DETAIL: Travelers arriving from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14 can select three quarantine options, but people living with them must also follow disease-prevention regulations The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two imported cases of COVID-19 as it announced detailed rules for the three quarantine options for travelers arriving in Taiwan from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said no local COVID-19 infections or deaths were reported yesterday. The two imported cases are two men, aged 20 to 40, who arrived from Cambodia and Ireland, he said, adding that one tested positive upon arrival and the other upon ending quarantine. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division,
MIX-UP: A Taipei clinic had given the Moderna vaccine to 23 people who had registered for a second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, the city health department said Those who contravene Lunar New Year holiday quarantine measures would face harsh penalties, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center last week announced two additional quarantine options for Taiwanese who arrive in the nation between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14 next year, as a surge of inbound travelers is expected before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. Travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stay for seven days in a quarantine hotel or self-paid centralized facility followed by seven days of quarantining at home, while others can quarantine for 10 days in a