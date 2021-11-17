A search is still ongoing after a man entered Zuoying Naval Base in Kaohsiung late on Friday night, police said on Monday.
The Zuoying Precinct said in a statement that it received a report from the base on Saturday that a suspect was on the run after it was found that he had entered the base using a fake identification card.
He fled after being stopped by security guards as he was leaving the base, police said.
Photo: Hung Ting-hung, Taipei Times
The suspect has been identified as a retired colonel surnamed Chen (陳), the navy said in a separate press release.
Chen entered the compound at 11:27pm on Friday, but as he was leaving at 12:24am on Saturday, he was asked by security guards at an exit for his ID.
As one of the guards was double checking the authenticity of the ID, Chen fled, the navy said, adding that guards later determined that the ID was a fake.
The base has collected evidence pertaining to the case, including CCTV footage, and handed it to the police, the navy said.
Nothing was stolen while the man was in the military compound because the offices were locked, the navy said, adding that it would punish the guards who allowed Chen to enter.
The navy has bolstered security checks for all entries to the base, it said.
