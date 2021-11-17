The Cabinet on Monday approved a draft amendment to the Commodity Tax Act (貨物稅條例), which would extend exemptions for electric vehicles (EVs) until the end of 2025.
Under the current law on commodity taxation, people who buy all-electric vehicles valued at less than NT$1.4 million (US$50,378) from Jan. 28, 2017, to Dec. 31 are exempt from the tax, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Monday.
As EVs account for a small share of the auto market and the supply chain is still in its development stage, the ministry said it proposed a draft revision extending the exemption period to encourage purchases of low-emission, high energy-efficient electric-powered vehicles.
The extension is also aimed at promoting the development of the EV industry, achieving the government’s policy goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and creating a sustainable environment nationwide.
A total of 430,000 electric vehicles purchases had benefited from the exemption as of last month, ministry statistics showed.
The tax exemption cost the government about NT$439 million in tax revenue in 2017, NT$539 million in 2018, NT$717 million in 2019 and NT$2.1 billion last year, the data showed.
In the first 10 months of this year, the exemption reduced government revenue by NT$2.06 billion, the data showed.
Earlier this month, the Cabinet approved a draft amendment to the Vehicle License Tax Act (使用牌照稅法) that would extend a license tax exemption for electric vehicles until the end of 2025. It is set to expire on Dec. 31.
The bills have to be approved by the legislature.
The Keelung City Health Bureau has launched an investigation after high-school students were given a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago, despite a central government decision to suspend second doses for teenagers. At a city council meeting on Wednesday, Keelung Councilor Lin Min-hsun (林旻勳) said that 450 students at Nuannuan Senior High School had received their second Pfizer-BioNTech dose on Oct. 29. Bureau head Wu Tse-cheng (吳澤誠) said that his office in the middle of last month notified medical facilities and schools in the city to suspend provision of the vaccines to those aged 12 to 17. No
‘LAX HANDLING’: Taichung city councilors decried that police initially let the three leave the scene of a crash that preceded the attack, which left a student in a coma Three men were detained in Taichung yesterday after their vehicle was hit and they allegedly assaulted the other driver with a baseball bat, resulting in a serious head injury. Chang Tun-liang (張敦量), 23, Chen Ching-hao (陳勁豪), 19, and Lee Wei-lin (李韋霖), 25, might be charged with attempted homicide, illegal confinement causing injury to the victim and “interference with public order,” the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said. The other driver — a 19-year-old student, surnamed Sung (宋), who is enrolled at Feng Chia University in Taichung — remains in a coma. A report by Sixth Police Precinct officers said that Sung was driving a
MIX-UP: A Taipei clinic had given the Moderna vaccine to 23 people who had registered for a second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, the city health department said Those who contravene Lunar New Year holiday quarantine measures would face harsh penalties, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center last week announced two additional quarantine options for Taiwanese who arrive in the nation between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14 next year, as a surge of inbound travelers is expected before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. Travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stay for seven days in a quarantine hotel or self-paid centralized facility followed by seven days of quarantining at home, while others can quarantine for 10 days in a
Two executives from a Hong Kong company believed to have conspired with Chinese intelligence agents will not be charged with breaching the National Security Act (國家安全法) due to a lack of evidence, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said yesterday. However, China Innovation Investment chief executive Xiang Xin (向心) and his wife, alternate board member Kung Ching (龔青), are still barred from leaving Taiwan, pending an ongoing trial concerning alleged money laundering, the office said. Two other people who have been investigated for their ties to Xiang and Kung will also not be charged with breaching the National Security Act due to a