Cabinet approves draft changes to extend EV tax break

Staff writer, with CNA





The Cabinet on Monday approved a draft amendment to the Commodity Tax Act (貨物稅條例), which would extend exemptions for electric vehicles (EVs) until the end of 2025.

Under the current law on commodity taxation, people who buy all-electric vehicles valued at less than NT$1.4 million (US$50,378) from Jan. 28, 2017, to Dec. 31 are exempt from the tax, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Monday.

As EVs account for a small share of the auto market and the supply chain is still in its development stage, the ministry said it proposed a draft revision extending the exemption period to encourage purchases of low-emission, high energy-efficient electric-powered vehicles.

The extension is also aimed at promoting the development of the EV industry, achieving the government’s policy goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and creating a sustainable environment nationwide.

A total of 430,000 electric vehicles purchases had benefited from the exemption as of last month, ministry statistics showed.

The tax exemption cost the government about NT$439 million in tax revenue in 2017, NT$539 million in 2018, NT$717 million in 2019 and NT$2.1 billion last year, the data showed.

In the first 10 months of this year, the exemption reduced government revenue by NT$2.06 billion, the data showed.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet approved a draft amendment to the Vehicle License Tax Act (使用牌照稅法) that would extend a license tax exemption for electric vehicles until the end of 2025. It is set to expire on Dec. 31.

The bills have to be approved by the legislature.