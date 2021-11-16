Air base ceremony to commission first F-16V combat wing

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s first combat wing of F-16Vs is to be officially commissioned in a ceremony at the Chiayi Air Base on Thursday, a military source has said.

At the ceremony, more than 15 fighter jets are to fly aerial maneuvers in formation, and a solo demonstration is to highlight the F-16V’s capabilities, the source said.

The Thunder Tigers would also put on an aerobatic performance, the source added.

An F-16 lands during the annual Han Kuang exercises on Sept. 15. Photo: CNA

The US-based Lockheed Martin and state-owned Aerospace Industrial Development Corp are upgrading 141 F-16A/B jets to F-16V jets at a cost of NT$110 billion (US$3.99 billion).

Taiwan has also purchased 66 F-16Vs from the US, which are to be delivered starting in 2023.

The air force has upgraded 42 of the F-16A/B jets to F-16V standards, the source said.

A ceremony for the upgraded jets was to be held at the air base in April, but it was postponed due to a domestic COVID-19 outbreak, the source said.

The core of the F-16V configuration is an active electronically scanned array radar, which provides multimode surveillance capability and has all-environment precision strike capability, an improvement over the F-16A/Bs, National Policy Foundation associate research fellow Chieh Chung (揭仲) said.

The multirole F-16V is highly maneuverable, as it integrates advanced capabilities, said Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), a senior researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research.

The F-16Vs, regarded as having the same DNA as the advanced F-35 and F-22 fighter jets, will boost Taiwan’s air defense and combat capabilities, he added.