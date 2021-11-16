COVID-19: Mix-and-match vaccines might begin this month

ON TARGET: Too few people in Taiwan would qualify for a third booster shot and the focus remains on raising the full vaccination rate, Chuang Jen-hsiang said

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported nine imported COVID-19 cases, all breakthrough infections, and said mix-and-match vaccines might be made available this month.

No new local cases or deaths were reported, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman.

The imported cases are five males and four females, aged from 10 to 50, who arrived from Germany, Indonesia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and the US, between Oct. 30 and Saturday, he said.

Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen, who is also deputy head of the Central Epidemic Command Center, speaks at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Internal Administration Committee in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Peter Lo

Six of them arrived from Indonesia — five students and a migrant worker — said CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division.

All nine are vaccine breakthrough infections, he said.

Five were fully vaccinated with the Sinovac vaccine, two with the AstraZeneca vaccine, and one each with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine, he added.

Chuang said 193,638 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Taiwan over the weekend, bringing the nation’s first-dose vaccination rate to 76.24 percent and the full vaccination rate to 42.02 percent.

As the CECC had previously said a mix-and-match approach to COVID-19 vaccines could be offered this month, Chuang was asked whether it would happen in the next round of vaccinations.

He said the center’s plans for the 15th round of vaccinations would be announced today or tomorrow and the center is unlikely to “bounce the check” on its promise to allow a mix-and-match approach.

Asked if the center plans to offer booster shots a few months after a second COVID-19 vaccine dose, Chuang said most countries administer a third dose about six to eight months after a second dose, so there are few people in Taiwan who would be eligible for a third dose.

The CECC’s main goal is still to increase the full vaccination rate as much as possible by the end of the year, he said, adding that the issue of a third dose would be discussed by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

In related news, overseas Taiwanese planing to return home between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14 next year can book a quarantine room online starting from 10am tomorrow, Chuang said.

Returning Taiwanese would be required to stay at a centralized quarantine facility at their own expense. About 3,600 rooms are expected to be available.

During the period, fully vaccinated Taiwanese would be given the option to quarantine for seven days at a hotel or centralized quarantine facility, followed by seven days of quarantine at home.

Chuang was asked if those who provide a false vaccination record would be punished.

He said the penalty would be the same as providing a false polymerase chain reaction test result: a fine of NT$10,000 to NT$150,000 and possible charges of forgery.