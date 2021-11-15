Taiwan News Quick Take

Agencies





LGBTQ

Kaohsiung to host parade

Kaohsiung Pride, a member of InterPride, on Saturday said that the city has been selected to host the WorldPride in 2025, making it the first East Asian country to host the festival, which includes a parade and other events. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that Kaohsiung Pride would contact InterPride to express concerns that its announcements on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram referred to the nation as the “region of Taiwan.” The wording was likely chosen under pressure from China, and the ministry would help Kaohsiung Pride resolve the issue. The WorldPride has been held six times since its debut in Rome in 2000.

DIPLOMACY

Honduran official awarded

Honduran Minister of Foreign Affairs Lisandro Rosales has been awarded the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon, in recognition of his support for Taiwan and contributions to the ties between the nations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Rosales, who was accompanying outgoing Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on his three-day visit to Taiwan from Friday to yesterday, received the accolade from Vice Foreign Minister Alexander Yui (俞大㵢) on Saturday, the ministry said. Honduras is a solid ally and Taiwan is grateful for Rosales speaking up for Taiwan at international events, it added.