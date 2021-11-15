More than 80 percent of adults reported receiving corporal punishment as children, affecting their ability to trust others, while about 20 percent said their experience has made them more violent toward their partner, a Child Welfare League Foundation survey found.
Results of the online survey, held from Sept. 17 to Oct. 18, showed that 83 percent said they had been physically punished by a primary caregiver, more than 30 percent of whom saying that it was often severe enough to result in injury, the foundation said.
Their experiences as children also affected their interpersonal relationships into adulthood, the foundation said on Monday last week.
Of those who reported being physically punished, 37.2 percent said it is difficult to completely trust others, while 31.4 percent said they fear that they are not loved, the survey showed.
This compares with 26.3 percent and 24.2 percent respectively among those who did not report being physically punished, it showed.
Corporal punishment also increases the likelihood of responding to problems with violence, especially toward intimate partners, the foundation said, adding that 21.6 percent of respondents said they would push or hit their partner.
As for the caregivers, refraining from using physical punishment made them more likely to encourage children to express themselves, at 80.3 percent, versus 66.4 percent among those who use physical punishment, foundation chief executive officer Pai Li-fang (白麗芳) said.
The best caregivers will praise children when they do well, encourage them to share their thoughts and explain the reasoning behind their instructions, Pai said.
The more caregivers adopt positive parenting techniques, the less tempted they would be to resort to violence, Pai added.
Many parents who hit their children say they do so out of love, but research shows that children who are physically punished often do not feel like their parents love them and tend to become more estranged as the frequency and intensity worsens, she said.
Ministry of Health and Welfare data shows that 11,746 abusers were identified last year, 4,522 of whom — nearly 40 percent — said they were accustomed to physical or other improper discipline, the foundation said.
In the first half of this year, 10 children were lost to parental abuse, Pai said, reiterating the foundation’s hope that its continued advocacy would help protect children.
The survey collected 1,167 valid responses from adults aged 18 or older.
