Case of post-vaccine disorder reported

GUILLAIN-BARRE SYNDROME: The student had been hospitalized with the condition for 25 days, and authorities would help with claiming compensation, the CECC said

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed a junior-high school student had a post-vaccination adverse event. He began feeling weak and numb in one leg after being inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Local media reported that the student in Changhua County developed the symptoms after his first dose and was hospitalized for 25 days after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman, said the student received the vaccine on Oct. 1, and reported a headache and numbness in his leg later the same day.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang holds a sign showing the day’s confirmed COVID-19 cases in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center

He sought treatment at a clinic five days later and was admitted to a local hospital after his conditions did not improve for a few days, Chuang said.

The hospital reported the case to the CECC on Oct. 13, he added.

Local health officials have contacted the student’s parents to help them apply for vaccine injury compensation, he said.

Asked about a clinic in Taipei that on Friday administered the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to 23 people with appointments for their second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Chuang said that vaccinations at the clinic had been temporarily suspended.

The 23 do not need to receive additional doses, as the combination of the two brands is considered to offer full vaccine protection, Chuang said.

Meanwhile, the CECC on Saturday removed Argentina and Israel from a list of countries that recognize the domestically developed Medigen COVID-19 vaccine.

The revised list includes four countries: Belize, Indonesia, New Zealand and Palau, even though Belize has not confirmed when it would start recognizing those who had two doses of the Medigan jab as fully vaccinated, the CECC said.

The CECC reported eight imported cases of COVID-19: three males and five females, aged 10 to 30, who arrived from Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Vietnam.