A supporter and opponent of a referendum question on restarting construction of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) staked out their positions during a televised presentation yesterday.
Nuclear power advocate Huang Shih-hsiu (黃士修), who initiated the vote to unseal the mothballed plant, said that should it be cleared for use, it would save the government NT$60 billion (US$2.16 billion) in renewable energy costs, and would pay for itself after five years.
Writing off the plant altogether would bankrupt Taiwan Power Co (Taipower), he said.
Photo courtesy of the Central Election Commission via CNA
Each quote the government provides on restarting construction varies, Huang said, citing statements ranging from NT$80 billion to NT$200 billion, adding that Taipower and National Tsing Hua University researchers have pegged potential revenue at NT$50 billion over five years while providing 20 billion kilowatt-hours of power per year.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs is “distorting the truth” by saying that commercialization plans are not supported by safety test data and cannot be approved by the Atomic Energy Council, as the ministry on Aug 20, 2014, said that the first unit completed safety inspections and met official standards, Huang said.
The council has not conducted a review on the system’s trial run data, produced before the plant was sealed and not equivalent to data that could be provided by further tests, he added.
Regarding the logistics of restarting a mothballed nuclear power facility, Huang said that the Watts Bar Nuclear Power Plant in Tennessee had its second unit successfully restarted in 2016 after being sealed away for 28 years.
Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生) argued against restarting construction on the plant.
Tseng said that Huang was mistaken in citing “trial run data,” as Huang was referring to a ministry-conducted safety inspection.
The council has conducted 187 tests of the plant since 2007, 32 of which have failed, Tseng said.
“Saying the plant has completed safety tests is a lie,” he said.
Huang did not address post-processing and storage of nuclear waste in Taiwan, Tseng said, adding there is no consensus regarding how to store the current nuclear waste supplies.
Tseng said that a Central Geological Survey Center report from 2019 showed a 93.9km long fault line off the coast of where the unfinished nuclear power plant now sits.
“We must carefully consider the effect of the fault line becoming active, and if it could affect a fault line under the plant,” he said.
Yesterday was the first of five televised discussions on a national four-question referendum scheduled for Dec. 18.
The next four presentations are scheduled for Nov. 18, Nov. 24, Dec. 2 and Dec. 11, and can be watched at https://web.cec.gov.tw/referendum/hearing/110rmedia.
‘LAX HANDLING’: Taichung city councilors decried that police initially let the three leave the scene of a crash that preceded the attack, which left a student in a coma Three men were detained in Taichung yesterday after their vehicle was hit and they allegedly assaulted the other driver with a baseball bat, resulting in a serious head injury. Chang Tun-liang (張敦量), 23, Chen Ching-hao (陳勁豪), 19, and Lee Wei-lin (李韋霖), 25, might be charged with attempted homicide, illegal confinement causing injury to the victim and “interference with public order,” the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said. The other driver — a 19-year-old student, surnamed Sung (宋), who is enrolled at Feng Chia University in Taichung — remains in a coma. A report by Sixth Police Precinct officers said that Sung was driving a
‘A BREAKTHROUGH’: TSRI Fabrication Service Division director Li Kai-shin said the key step forward in making the device entailed perpendicular magnetic anisotropy The Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) yesterday unveiled a new memory device it developed with university researchers, saying that they are the world’s second team after Intel to make the breakthrough. Magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) is widely regarded as having the potential to become a mainstream device, TSRI Fabrication Service Division director Li Kai-shin (李愷信) told a news conference in Taipei. To develop the device, global manufacturers have been working on various techniques, including spin-transfer-torque MRAM (STT-MRAM) and spin-orbit-torque MRAM (SOT-MRAM), although SOT-MRAM is still mostly in the research phase, he said. The institute has worked with local researchers to develop a
‘INSECTS’: KMT Legislator Liao Wan-ju defended China’s ban on Taiwanese fruits and said President Tsai Ing-wen took credit for the ‘RCEPs’ signed by Ma Ying-jeou Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Liao Wan-ju (廖婉汝) yesterday lashed out at the US and conflated different trade agreements during a discussion at the legislature over the importation of US pork. She made the remarks during a Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee meeting on progress toward joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Officials during the question-and-answer session seemed taken aback by her claims, including a suggestion that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has been trying to sign a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with other countries, but that all existing agreements were signed under former president Ma Ying-jeou
TIGHT SCHEDULE: AstraZeneca originally asked Taiwan if it was willing to accept 1.6 million doses that would expire by the end of the month, but the CECC declined About 2.26 million people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine more than eight weeks ago are waiting to receive their second shot, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. On Saturday evening, a shipment arrived of 594,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine purchased by the government and which are to expire on Nov. 30. Some have expressed concern over distributing the vaccines before their expiration date. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, on Sunday said that the doses arrived with a brief shelf life due to uncertainties in