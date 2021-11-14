Alumni raise NT$854,200 at disaster relief luncheon

The New Taipei City branch of Tunghai University’s alumni association pledged to donate more than NT$854,200 at a fundraiser luncheon yesterday to help Caribbean ally Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with recovery efforts after a volcanic eruption.

The pledge was made to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador to Taiwan Andrea Bowman by Tunghai University alumni members and former ambassador to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Elizabeth Chu (朱玉鳳) at the event to celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations and solid friendship between the two countries.

Bowman expressed her gratitude for the donation, saying that the funds would be spent on recovery efforts after an eruption of La Soufriere volcano that began on April 9 displaced about 20,000 residents and blanketed large parts of the country with a thick layer of ash.

The eruption only ended about two months ago, allowing some people to return to their homes, while others are still living in evacuation centers, she said.

“The devastation was terrible and it was followed by Hurricane Elsa, so we had lahars [volcanic mudflows], so we had lots of stuff being moved down the valleys,” she said. “Having people resettle and return to their homes is taking a very long time.”

Bowman said the embassy is planning to help direct some of the money to crucial areas, such as education.

Chu, a Tunghai University alumna, called for people at the fundraiser to support the ally, saying that the country is one of the most vocal supporters of Taiwan’s participation in UN events.

Chu arrived in the Caribbean country in August 2003 as Taiwan’s first resident ambassador there, holding the position for two-and-a-half years.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, who has been in office since 2001, has visited Taiwan 10 times.

The two countries established diplomatic relations on Aug. 15, 1981.