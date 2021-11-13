Minister to highlight importance of free trade at WTO ministerial meeting

Staff writer, with CNA





Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) yesterday said that he would focus on the importance of free trade at the Ministerial Conference of the WTO in Geneva, Switzerland, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3.

Deng, head of the Office of Trade Negotiations, said that his statement at the forum, which he is to attend in person, would highlight Taiwan’s insistence on free trade and urge others to refrain from imposing unjustified barriers to imports.

Deng sidestepped media queries on whether he would specifically mention China’s ban on imports of Taiwan’s fruit at the meeting, saying only that he would think more about it and stress Taiwan’s firm support for free trade across the globe.

Earlier this month, the Council of Agriculture filed “specific trade concerns” with the WTO’s Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures committee over Beijing’s ban on imports of Taiwanese pineapples, custard apples and wax apples due to the alleged presence of mealybug Planococcus minor in several shipments from Taiwan this year.

Taiwan has contended that the initial problems were resolved, and that Beijing’s move was politically motivated and not justified.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (戴琪) is also to attend the conference, and Deng said he hoped to be able to meet with Tai on the sidelines “if time allows.”

If a meeting with Tai does happen, he said “it would be difficult” for the two sides not to touch on Taiwan’s position on importing US pork that contains residues of the leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine.

The US has insisted on Taiwan accepting meat containing ractopamine as a precondition for the resumption of talks under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, and Taipei began to allow pork imports containing ractopamine at the beginning of this year.

A national referendum is to be held on the topic on Dec. 18.