The sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that concluded on Thursday was merely a ploy to pave the way for Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) to extend his rule when the party holds its 20th congress next year, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said.
The committee has further elevated Xi’s position within the party with the passage of a historical resolution — only the third in the party’s history — putting him on a par with former Chinese leaders Mao Zedong (毛澤東) and Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平).
The communique issued by the plenum states that the CCP politburo has taken a series of measures that would further the goals of unification and to implement the “one country, two systems” concept, Xinhua news agency reported.
Photo: AP
The policy for patriots to govern Macau and Hong Kong would see Hong Kong transition from chaos into order, thus laying a solid foundation to promote rule of law over both areas and realize the “one country, two systems” concept, the report said.
Regarding Taiwan, Beijing adheres to the “one China” principle and the so-called “1992 consensus,” and is adamantly opposed to the efforts of pro-independence supporters to make Taiwan independent, it added.
Beijing is also adamantly opposed to external forces intervening in “domestic” affairs, it said, adding that Beijing must take the initiative and be in charge of cross-strait affairs.
Commenting on the event, the MAC on Thursday said that the CCP is accustomed to using internal meetings to emphasize political ideals that would not be accepted by Taiwanese.
Taiwan opposes such acts and will not accept Beijing’s political framework, or the future that such a framework dictates, the MAC said.
Taiwan is not afraid of Beijing’s threats, and will resolutely defend its sovereignty, autonomy and democratic liberties, it added.
The highly centralized and closed-off nature of the CCP makes it difficult to predict how power is transferred, and this uncertainly will challenge China’s social stability, as well as stability in the Taiwan Strait, especially as global matters are in flux, the council said, adding that it would continue to monitor the situation and react accordingly.
National Taiwan University political science professor Chen Shih-min (陳世民) said that the passing of the historical resolution demonstrated that there is currently no faction in the CCP capable of challenging Xi’s position.
However, there is still the possibility of a faction or individual gaining enough influence to challenge Xi in the year before the 20th National Congress, he said.
It cannot be ruled out that Xi may take advantage of popular opinion in China to “bring about the unification of the country,” Chen said.
Such actions may be deterred by Beijing’s wish to host the Winter Olympics in February next year, but the international community is keeping a close eye on whether Xi would attempt to realize the dream of unification that Mao and Deng were both unable to accomplish, he said.
