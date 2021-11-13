Follow-up jabs to allow travel

ON TOP OF MEDIGEN: With only six nations recognizing the Taiwan-made vaccine, the CECC is allowing those who have had the shot to receive two more from other brands

People who have received a shot of the Taiwan-developed Medigen COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to be vaccinated with other brands to meet overseas travel requirements, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

Only six countries recognize Medigen for their vaccination requirements for foreign travelers — Argentina, Indonesia, Israel, Belize, New Zealand and Palau, the CECC said.

People who have received their first or second Medigen jab can apply for two additional shots from either Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.

To receive the additional shots, those who are eligible have to provide documents, such as electronic air tickets, proof of overseas employment or school attendance, at the vaccination site and be evaluated by a doctor, Chen told the CECC’s daily press briefing in Taipei.

The first additional jab should be at least 28 days after their last Medigen jab, he said.

The interval between the two additional shots should be three weeks for Pfizer-BioNTech, four weeks for Moderna and four to 12 weeks for AstraZeneca, Chen said, adding the second additional dose should be administered at least 14 days before departure from Taiwan.

People who have no urgent need to travel abroad are not advised to get the additional jabs, the CECC said.

No research has been published that describes the effects of mixing Medigen shots and other vaccine brands, although there is evidence that people who mix vaccine brands have a higher chance of experiencing side effects, it said.

Meanwhile, a shipment of 926,600 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Taiwan yesterday morning and a batch of Moderna vaccines arrived in the evening.

The expiration date on the Pfizer-BioNTech doses is March 9, Chen said.

That delivery is part of 15 million doses ordered by the Hon Hai Precision Co-affiliated Yonglin Foundation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation.

The buyers have said that they would donate the doses to the government for distribution.

Just over 9.53 million doses of the 15 million have been delivered, CECC data showed.

The Moderna shipment is about 1.22 million doses with an expiration date of May 8, Chen said.

Taiwan has ordered 5.05 million Moderna doses from the US-based company.

With yesterday’s shipment, Taiwan has received about 4.94 million of the total, Chen said.

Taiwan yesterday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, all contracted overseas, and no new deaths from the disease, CECC data showed.

The 10 imported cases are three Taiwanese and citizens of the US, Indonesia, Myanmar and India, the data showed.