Defense News: Defense minister outlines stance

‘LOYALTY, SERVICE’: Chiu Kuo-cheng said that ‘China hopes it can seize Taiwan in a quick operation,’ so national defense plans are focused on an asymmetric strategy “Preparing to counter all possible military actions by China has become a daily practice of the ... armed forces,” Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) wrote in a letter to the Wall Street Journal that was published on Thursday. The letter was in response to an op-ed the newspaper published on Oct. 25 that said an insufficient number of reservists and low troop morale would prevent Taiwan from defending itself against an attack. “I can say proudly that our armed forces have never failed to protect the country,” Chiu wrote. “We serve our country with the highest loyalty, defending freedom and

By William Hetherington