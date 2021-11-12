Honduran president expected in Taiwan soon, ministry says

Staff writer, with CNA





Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez is to visit Taiwan soon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, with the two nations to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties this year.

Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) did not disclose more details about Hernandez’s trip, such as when he would arrive in Taiwan, saying only that more details would soon be announced.

The Honduran government earlier in the day announced that Hernandez had arrived in the US on Wednesday for a visit before he was to travel to Taiwan after an invitation was extended by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday last week. Photo: AP

The statement did not specify when Hernandez would depart the US.

Tegucigalpa said that while in Washington, Hernandez, who has been president since 2014, was to present a report on the achievements of his presidency and thank the international community for its support.

He was to travel from the US capital to Taipei to thank his Taiwanese counterpart for all the support that the nation has provided to Hondurans, it said.

The trip comes before his second presidential term is to expire in January and before a potential shift in formal ties after one of the candidates in Honduras’ presidential election on Nov. 28 pledged to recognize Beijing if elected.

Liberty and Refoundation Party presidential candidate Xiomaro Castro vowed to open diplomatic relations with China if elected, Reuters reported in September.