Taiwan lifts entry ban on Indonesian migrant workers

TWO STAGES: An official said Jakarta is to implement a review of labor brokers’ disease prevention plans in Indonesia and ensure that they are fully completed

Staff writer, wth CNA





Taiwan yesterday lifted an entry ban on migrant workers from Indonesia, implementing the first of two levels of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

The first level is to run through Feb. 14, with all Indonesian migrant workers entering the nation to undergo a 14-day quarantine and seven days of self-health management, Ministry of Labor official Tsai Meng-liang (蔡孟良) said.

The ministry is discussing migrant worker entry rules with the governments of the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, said Tsai, who heads the Workforce Development Agency.

Ministry of Labor logo in an undated photo. Photo: Lee Ya-wen, Liberty Times

If the talks are successful, migrant workers from those three countries would also be allowed into Taiwan, he said.

Thailand has expressed willingness to cooperate with Taiwan’s COVID-19 rules, so it will likely be the next country from which migrant workers are allowed to enter, he said.

Taiwan banned entry for Indonesian migrant workers in December last year after a surge in COVID-19 cases imported from the Southeast Asian country.

On May 19, Taiwan banned entry for all foreign nationals without residency, including migrant workers, following an unprecedented spike in domestic cases.

Despite reopening to Indonesian migrant workers, entry for migrant workers might be halted from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14, because a lot of overseas Taiwanese are expected to return for the Lunar New Year holiday in those weeks and quarantine space is limited, Tsai said.

The entry rules over the two months will depend on the availability of rooms at quarantine facilities, Tsai said.

The Indonesian government has agreed to implement a review of disease prevention plans submitted by labor brokers and ensure that they are carried out, while it is to compile a list of fewer than 50 medical institutions that issue valid COVID-19 test results, Tsai said, adding that such regulations would also be required of other countries to open the door to their migrant workers.

Migrant workers need to be tested for COVID-19 before they enter work training centers in their home country, the ministry said in a statement.

They also need to get tested again three days before departing for Taiwan and quarantine for the 72 hours leading up to their flight, the statement said.

The ministry would adopt a system for entry of migrant workers, with points issued based on vaccination status, the COVID-19 situation in their home countries and the accommodation offered by their employers in Taiwan, it said.

Those with more points would be given priority to enter, it said.

The ministry would grant entry to an equal number of workers in the domestic care and industry sectors, it said.

For the second stage from Feb. 15, details are yet to be finalized, the ministry said.

Migrant workers have to undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon entering Taiwan, another PCR test during quarantine and a rapid test during the self-health management period, it said.

The cost of quarantine facilities, COVID-19 testing and transportation is to be paid for by employers or the government, it said.

Employers can decide whether to pay migrant workers’ salaries during their 14-day quarantine, but salaries must be paid for the seven-day self-health management period, it said.

Migrant workers who are not paid during quarantine can apply for a quarantine subsidy offered by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, it said.