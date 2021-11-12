A global-scale climate model developed in Taiwan suggests that climate change might have a significant effect on the nation if mitigating policy measures are not implemented, researchers said on Wednesday.
Hsu Huang-hsiung (許晃雄), a researcher at Academia Sinica’s Research Center for Environmental Changes, said that the model forecasts more extreme weather in Taiwan by the end of the century if global warming continues at its current pace.
For instance, the number of tropical storms that make landfall in Taiwan could drop by 40 percent from about 30 per year currently, but their intensity will increase, Hsu told a news conference at the Ministry of Science and Technology in Taipei.
In addition, a reduction in the number of weather fronts bringing rain to Taiwan in spring could cause a substantial decline in water supplies, he said.
The average daily maximum temperatures recorded by weather stations in low-lying areas of Taiwan reaches at least 36°C less than one day per year on average, but that could reach 48 days by the end of the century, he said.
Given these possible changes, Taiwan needs to be prepared to cope with a wide range of issues, from public health to energy supply, he said.
For example, the dengue fever season could start earlier each year, while state-run Taiwan Power Co might need to adjust its facility maintenance schedule to meet more frequent hikes in demand during summers, Hsu said.
Hsu’s Taiwan Earth System Model (TaiESM), which he started developing in 2011 with funding from the World Climate Research Programme, can also conduct long-term global climate simulations.
For example, it can model the effect of climate change on monsoons in East Asia, Hsu said.
This is the first time that Taiwan has contributed a climate model adopting environmental variables such as ocean currents, vegetation, pollution and even the activity of the sun to the global community, he said.
The TaiESM was ranked eighth among 37 climate models submitted to the World Climate Research Programme from around the world, based on the accuracy of the results it generated for 1985 to 2014 when compared to real-world data, he said.
“Our goal is to boost the resolution of the model from 100km to 50km so we can better predict climate patterns on a finer scale,” he said.
