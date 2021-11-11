National Communications Commission (NCC) had asked SET News to improve its editorial procedures after it referred to an outbreak of COVID-19 in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) in May as “Wanhua virus,” the NCC said yesterday.
On May 24, SET News’ prime-time political talk show New Taiwan Refueling described local community cases in the district, as well as cases in Taoyuan, Kaohsiung and four counties with links to the cluster, as “Wanhua virus” cases.
After having received eight viewer complaints about the broadcast, the commission forwarded the case to an independent content review committee, NCC Vice Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) told a news briefing after the weekly commissioners’ meeting.
“Committee members reviewed the episode and found that none of the guests used the term ‘Wanhua virus’ in the program. However, the channel’s editorial department used the inappropriate term in a headline to describe the outbreak in Wanhua,” Wong said.
The show’s host on May 25 apologized for using the derogatory term, he said.
To prevent similar incidents from happening again, the commission had asked the channel to thoroughly enforce its content quality control system, verify claims by guests and avoid singling out any particular place or region in the talk show, he added.
Critics have said tha the channel received a relatively light reprimand for the incident, as similar cases would in the past have led to a warning from the commission.
“Members of the independent content review committee are external experts from various fields. They examined how the content is presented and if the channel offered instant corrections,” Wong said. “They then rule on a case-by-case basis.”
The New Taiwan Refueling episode on May 26 also led to complaints, after one guest accused a borough warden in Taipei’s Daan District (大安) of selling tickets for tours in a local market, despite a COVID-19 level 3 alert, the NCC said, adding that the market in question was not in the district.
Only Asia Digital TV, NextTV News and TVBS News have guidelines governing the production of political talk shows, the commission said.
