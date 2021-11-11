Former lawmaker Yen Kuang-heng (顏寬恆), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate for a by-election in Taichung’s second electoral district on Jan. 9 next year, should pay back his debt of more than NT$180 million (US$6.48 million) before starting his campaign, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said yesterday.
Yen’s candidacy was announced by top KMT officials, including Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕).
Wang said that before starting his campaign, Yen should explain to the public how he has acquired more than 70 properties and more than NT$200 million in bank account deposits, citing figures disclosured during his time as a legislator from 2013 to last year.
Wang said that Yen should clarify the provenance of some of his family’s properties, including one holding that a former owner is attempting to get back, allegeging that the family had acquired it illegally.
Yen should also pay back his massive debt to Cathay United Bank and Hua Nan Bank, Wang said.
Wang had earlier said that Yen’s father — his predecessor in representing the district in the Legislative Yuan — is also suspected of having illegally obtained buildings at auctions and passing some of them on to his son.
Yen’s father served time in prison for various crimes after his time as legislator.
Media personality Clara Chou (周玉蔻) said that Yen should pay back his debt before starting his campaign, showing a court order saying that Yen and his sister, who is deputy speaker of the Taichung City Council, are “illegally occupying” one of the properties they claim as theirs.
She said the property was purchased by Yen’s father, who later defaulted on NT$60 million in bank loans.
The property was put on auction, “but nobody in Taichung dared to bid on it, once people learned it was owned by the Yen family,” Chou said.
She said that Yen’s father declared personal debt of nearly NT$200 million in his final term as legislator in 2012.
However, the banks took no action besides attempting to auction some properties held by the family, Chou said.
To evade paying his debt back, Yen’s father passed on most of the holdings to his son, including some through auctions where Yen was the only bidder, Chou said.
