Indonesian workers may be first back in: ministry

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported five imported cases of COVID-19 infection, but no locally transmitted cases or deaths.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, told a daily briefing at the center in Taipei that the five imported cases were travelers arriving from Indonesia and Singapore.

On Tuesday, 209,832 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered, bringing the first-dose vaccination rate to 75.21 percent and the full vaccination rate to 39.03 percent, Chuang said.

Regarding plans to offer a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents aged 12 to 17, Chuang said that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices decided to look at the issue again in two weeks after collecting more data from other countries and data on cases of post-vaccination myocarditis or pericarditis in Taiwan.

In related news, the Ministry of Labor said that Indonesian migrant workers might be the first allowed back into the country, as the government seeks to end a labor shortage.

On Tuesday, Workforce Development Agency Deputy Director-General Tsai Meng-liang (蔡孟良) met with Indonesian officials to discuss the proposal.

The ministry would bring in foreign workers in two stages, while implementing precautions at customs entry points into the nation and requiring employers to take out insurance policies — NT$500,000 medical and commercial policies for each worker — before the workers pass through customs, the ministry said.

Indonesian authorities must provide documentation proving that companies have complied, Tsai said.

Indonesian agencies must be approved by the Taipei Economic and Trade Office in Jakarta, while Indonesia would provide a list of 47 institutions that perform polymerase chain reaction tests, Tsai added.

Additional reporting by Jake Chung, with CNA