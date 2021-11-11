The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it signed a letter of intent with Merck to purchase molnupiravir, the oral COVID-19 antiviral medicine that the US pharmaceutical company developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, made the revelation at the Legislative Yuan yesterday morning in a response to Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如), who asked about progress that the government is making in purchasing medication for treating COVID-19.
The government has signed a letter of intent with Merck to purchase 10,000 courses of the oral antiviral molnupiravir, Chen said, adding that he was unsure of the price.
Photo: Reuters
Molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by about 50 percent in phase 3 clinical trials, Merck reported.
The British Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency earlier this month authorized the drug for treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults with at least one risk factor for developing severe illness.
Merck’s application for emergency use authorization for molnupiravir is under review in the US.
Chen said that molnupiravir would also need emergency use authorization from Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration before the drug is imported.
In a meeting this week, the center’s specialist advisory panel would discuss whether the government should also purchase Pfizer’s oral antiviral drug candidate, paxlovid, as it appears to be a promising treatment for COVID-19, he said.
An interim analysis showed an 89 percent reduction in the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization or death for a group of non-hospitalized adults with COVID-19 who had a high risk of severe illness, compared with a group of non-hospitalized high-risk adults with COVID-19 who received a placebo, Pfizer said at the beginning of the month.
