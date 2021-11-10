Ministry confirms that US lawmakers in Taiwan

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday confirmed media reports that a group of US lawmakers are in Taiwan, without clarifying the purpose of the visit.

A US Navy C-40A aircraft reportedly carrying six US lawmakers departed from Manila at 4:40pm and arrived at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport), Chinese-language media reported yesterday evening.

Their itinerary is being coordinated by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), while the ministry is only providing administrative assistance and coordinating disease prevention measures with the Central Epidemic Command Center, the ministry said in a statement.

US Senator John Cornyn. Photo: Screen grab from Twitter

The visit is a result of Taiwan-US negotiations, while the ministry, out of its respect for the visitors, would share more information in due course, it said.

It did not say how long the visitors would stay in Taiwan.

The AIT referred reporters to the office of US Senator John Cornyn, without commenting further.

Cornyn is one of the US senators sponsoring a draft Taiwan Deterrence Act, which was introduced at the US Senate last week.

“This legislation authorizes US$2 billion a year in foreign military financing for Taiwan, but it is not a blank check,” US Senator Jim Risch said in a news release.

“This funding is contingent on Taiwan’s commitment to further advance initiatives championed by President Tsai [Ing-wen, 蔡英文] to build a credible defense,” Risch said.

“We all bear witness as China continues to destabilize the Indo-Pacific region, and as Americans we must honor our commitments to defend our allies and diplomatic partners like Taiwan,” Cornyn was quoted as saying in the news release.