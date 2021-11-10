The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday confirmed media reports that a group of US lawmakers are in Taiwan, without clarifying the purpose of the visit.
A US Navy C-40A aircraft reportedly carrying six US lawmakers departed from Manila at 4:40pm and arrived at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport), Chinese-language media reported yesterday evening.
Their itinerary is being coordinated by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), while the ministry is only providing administrative assistance and coordinating disease prevention measures with the Central Epidemic Command Center, the ministry said in a statement.
Photo: Screen grab from Twitter
The visit is a result of Taiwan-US negotiations, while the ministry, out of its respect for the visitors, would share more information in due course, it said.
It did not say how long the visitors would stay in Taiwan.
The AIT referred reporters to the office of US Senator John Cornyn, without commenting further.
Cornyn is one of the US senators sponsoring a draft Taiwan Deterrence Act, which was introduced at the US Senate last week.
“This legislation authorizes US$2 billion a year in foreign military financing for Taiwan, but it is not a blank check,” US Senator Jim Risch said in a news release.
“This funding is contingent on Taiwan’s commitment to further advance initiatives championed by President Tsai [Ing-wen, 蔡英文] to build a credible defense,” Risch said.
“We all bear witness as China continues to destabilize the Indo-Pacific region, and as Americans we must honor our commitments to defend our allies and diplomatic partners like Taiwan,” Cornyn was quoted as saying in the news release.
A Taipei hospital and travel agencies have been implicated in an international prostitution investigation, allegedly bringing Chinese women to Taiwan to work in the illegal sex trade, prosecutors said on Thursday. Evidence indicated that top executives at Chung Shan Hospital have taken advantage of a “medical tourism” program, under which foreigners obtain medical visas to enter Taiwan, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said. Evidence shows that from 2016 to 2019, hospital executives issued documents to help facilitate the entry of more than 10,000 Chinese, purportedly for medical treatment, health exams, cosmetic surgery or other procedures at hospitals and medical institutions in Taiwan,
BRIEF WINDOW: As overseas Taiwanese are to begin returning for the Lunar New Year, the ban is to be reimposed in December to keep hotel space free An entry ban on migrant workers is to be temporarily lifted this month, but reimposed for two months from Dec. 14, the Ministry of Labor said. The reintroduction of the ban is intended to free quarantine hotel space to accommodate large numbers of overseas Taiwanese who are expected to begin returning for next year’s Lunar New Year holidays later in December. “At the latest, migrant workers will be granted entry to Taiwan in mid or late November,” Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said at a legislative hearing. However, as Taiwan is likely to see an influx of nationals returning home for
The Taipei High Administrative Court on Thursday ruled against National Taiwan University (NTU) professor emeritus Ho De-fen (賀德芬) after she filed an appeal against the Ministry of Education over the doctorate President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) earned from the London School of Economics and Political Science. The court said that Ho does not have the legal right to ask the ministry to declassify related documents to enable her to verify the authenticity of Tsai’s doctoral certificate. The ministry had provided Ho with Tsai’s resume and academic credentials during a court hearing on June 3, which met Ho’s demand, the court said. In conjunction with
Seventy-two years ago, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) seized control of China after a bloody struggle. The defeated Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government fled to Taiwan. Since then, China has arisen as a superpower rivaling the US, while Taiwan has blossomed into a self-governing democracy and high-tech powerhouse with Washington’s backing. Now, after decades of stalemate, there is a renewed risk of conflict. While it is impossible to know how this long rivalry will play out, in some respects the battle for Taiwan is already under way. As Reuters reported in December last year, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is waging so-called “gray