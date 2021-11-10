NPP calls for firefighters to be allowed unions

The government should allow firefighters to form unions and fulfill President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) promise to add 3,000 new personnel to departments across Taiwan in five years, the New Power Party (NPP) said yesterday.

The party urged lawmakers and government officials to stipulate laws to improve protections, citing data showing that 38 professional and 18 volunteer firefighters have died in the line of duty since 2011.

NPP legislative caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said that while on a lawmakers’ field trip to the Port of Keelung, he learned that firefighters stationed at the port are not authorized to access information on ships carrying dangerous goods.

From left, New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Claire Wang, NPP legislative caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih, NPP deputy caucus whip Chen Jiau-hua and National Association for Firefighters’ Rights secretary-general Chu Chi-yu gesture at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

This is an example of the challenges that they face, Chiu said.

National Association for Firefighters’ Rights secretary-general Chu Chi-yu (朱智宇) said that since it was founded in 2013, the association has been urging the Executive Yuan, the National Fire Agency and local fire departments to address personnel shortages and other systemic issues.

“However, if there are no laws to protect firefighters, we would never be qualified to directly negotiate with the government,” Chu said. “This is the biggest problem we face at the moment.”

Investor Lee Chin-tu, known as “Uncle A-tu,” center, attends an event in Taoyuan yesterday at which he donated 12 fire engines to the local fire department. Photo: CNA

Prior to a fire at the Qiaoyou Building (喬友大樓) in Changhua City in July, which killed a firefighter and an Indonesian caregiver, the association had petitioned the Changhua County Government multiple times to recruit more firefighters, as the workload at the fire department there was rising, he said.

“Without a firefighters’ union, government officials do not listen to the people on the front lines, and nor are we able to seek comprehensive systemic reform or purchase vital equipment,” he said.

NPP deputy caucus whip Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said that an amendment to the Fire Services Act (消防法) in 2019 gave firefighters the right to investigate fire accidents, access information and refuse or stop work when their health and safety are in danger, but more needs to be done to ensure safety.

Investor Lee Chin-tu, known as “Uncle A-tu,” right, speaks with Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan, second right, at an event in Taoyuan yesterday after Lee donated 12 fire engines to the local fire department. Photo: CNA

An investigation after a fire at an unregistered factory in Taichung in 2019 showed that the factory was in contravention of construction laws by not using fireproof construction material and not having fire control facilities on site, Chen said.

In some cases, firefighters were exposed to greater risks if the owners of unregistered factories had trouble providing floor plans and record of what chemicals were stored in their facilities, she said, adding that the government lacks information on unregistered factories and the safety hazards they pose.

The government often failed to thoroughly address fire safety issues, as the results of investigations did not always reach top ministry officials, Chen said.

Many old, mixed-use buildings increase the difficulty of rescuing people in fires, as was the case at a Cashbox PartyWorld KTV facility in Taipei last year and at the Cheng Chung Cheng (城中城) building fire in Kaohsiung last month, she said.

Aside from annual inspections of fire control facilities, the National Fire Agency should build a database of factories, large commercial centers and old, mixed-use buildings, she said.