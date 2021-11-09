Lawmaker urges continuation of Summit project

Academia Sinica should continue funding its Summit project, which has supported researchers developing medicines and rapid test kits for COVID-19, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書) said on Thursday.

Huang made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Education and Culture Committee, asking why the nation’s highest research institution plans to end such “a fruitful project.”

The project has since 2006 been supported by an annual budget of nearly NT$310 million (US$11.13 million at the current exchange rate), while the revenue derived from its research amounted to NT$240 billion, Huang said.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Huang Kuo-shu calls for continued funding of Academia Sinica’s Summit project during a meeting of the legislature’s Education and Culture Committee on Thursday. Photo: Yang Yuan-ting, Taipei Times

Academia Sinica has said the project would be broken up into three separate programs to support key breakthroughs in major disease and infectious disease research, as well as the National Biotechnology Research Park’s translation research.

However, Huang said the move would end funding to research teams that have made critical contributions to curbing COVID-19.

Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) told lawmakers that while many say the project has been fruitful, its operations are not properly supervised.

After its division into separate programs, each would be subject to more institutionalized supervision, Liao said.

Huang urged the institution to deliver a report within a month on its plans on transforming the project.

The Summit project stemmed from Taiwan’s experience in fighting the SARS outbreak in 2003, which prompted authorities to bolster the nation’s research capacity for emerging infectious diseases.

Former Academia Sinica president Lee Yuan-tseh (李遠哲) sought funding for the project during his term from 1994 to 2006, while his successor, Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠), managed the project before he left the post in 2016.

Over the past 15 years, the project has involved 11 of Academia Sinica’s departments and eight outside agencies, supporting more than 90 laboratories, 110 researchers and several hundred students, assistants and post-doctoral students.

Researchers funded by the project have produced 980 important papers or monographs in prestigious journals, and they have obtained more than 120 patents in different countries and achieved 56 technology transfers.