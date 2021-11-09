About 19.88m eligible to vote in referendums: CEC

Staff writer, with CNA





An estimated 19.88 million people are eligible to vote in four national referendums on Dec. 18, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said yesterday.

The referendums were originally scheduled to take place on Aug. 28, but they were postponed due to a local COVID-19 outbreak.

People who were eligible in August would still be eligible next month, CEC Chairman Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) said.

That is higher than the 19.31 million people who were eligible to vote in last year’s presidential election, because the voting age for referendums is 18, compared with 20 for presidential elections.

The number of eligible voters might be updated in the coming weeks, the CEC said.

The referendums would ask voters if they want to activate the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮); ban the importation of pork with traces of the leanness-enhancing drug ractopamine; move a planned liquefied natural gas terminal off the coast of Datan Borough (大潭) in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音) to avoid damaging an algal reef; and allow referendums to be held in conjunction with elections.

A total of 17,479 polling stations would be set up nationwide for the referendums, Lee said.

People can see if they are eligible to vote and find their designated polling station by visiting a dedicated section on the Ministry of the Interior’s Web site from Dec. 13 to 18 and entering their national ID number and birth date, the CEC said.

Eligible voters can also find their designated polling station by visiting the “Where do I vote” platform on the CEC’s Web site, Lee said.