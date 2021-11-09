Authorities should promote assistance for elderly people and improve public housing to prevent deaths caused by poor conditions at low-cost housing units, the Legislative Yuan’s Bureau of Legal Affairs said on Sunday.
The call came after a fire last month tore through Kaohsiung’s Cheng Chung Cheng (城中城) mixed-use building, killing 46 people, some of whom were elderly people living alone who, the bureau said, chose the building for its low rent.
To prevent similar incidents, authorities must improve fire safety measures in older buildings, and ensure that elderly people living alone are checked up on and that emergency assistance is provided to them when needed, the bureau said.
The issue is coming to the forefront as Taiwan is set to become a super-aged society in four years, it said, adding that there are about 571,000 people living alone in the nation who are 65 or older.
That number has more than doubled since 2010, when there were 221,000 people in that category, it said.
“Elderly people often get rejected by landlords in cities, as they rely on pensions and do not have other sources of income. So, they end up renting cheap units in very old buildings,” the bureau said. “The situation is hard to improve, as land is so expensive in cities.”
The government has implemented long-term care programs and support networks for elderly people, but last month’s fire showed that much remains to be done, it said, adding that it has called on authorities to review and investigate all of the old mixed-use buildings in the nation.
Determining the safety of elderly people’s living conditions should involve cooperation between social workers, the Civil Affairs Department, police, firefighters, health inspectors and engineers, the bureau said.
A team of 8,021 workers nationwide provide emergency services for elderly people, but can only serve 18.9 percent of the nation’s elderly population, it said, adding that more workers are needed to ensure that elderly people are protected.
The government offers tax breaks to landlords who rent their apartments to elderly tenants, but could also enact other measures, such as providing landlords with subsidies to renovate their properties, the bureau said, adding that this might encourage more landlords to rent to elderly people with limited incomes.
A Taipei hospital and travel agencies have been implicated in an international prostitution investigation, allegedly bringing Chinese women to Taiwan to work in the illegal sex trade, prosecutors said on Thursday. Evidence indicated that top executives at Chung Shan Hospital have taken advantage of a “medical tourism” program, under which foreigners obtain medical visas to enter Taiwan, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said. Evidence shows that from 2016 to 2019, hospital executives issued documents to help facilitate the entry of more than 10,000 Chinese, purportedly for medical treatment, health exams, cosmetic surgery or other procedures at hospitals and medical institutions in Taiwan,
BRIEF WINDOW: As overseas Taiwanese are to begin returning for the Lunar New Year, the ban is to be reimposed in December to keep hotel space free An entry ban on migrant workers is to be temporarily lifted this month, but reimposed for two months from Dec. 14, the Ministry of Labor said. The reintroduction of the ban is intended to free quarantine hotel space to accommodate large numbers of overseas Taiwanese who are expected to begin returning for next year’s Lunar New Year holidays later in December. “At the latest, migrant workers will be granted entry to Taiwan in mid or late November,” Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said at a legislative hearing. However, as Taiwan is likely to see an influx of nationals returning home for
People searching for clips on the adult video platform Pornhub using keyword such as “classroom,” “graduate student” and “real person” might end up with calculus lessons provided by Taiwanese mathematics teacher Chang Hsu (張旭). Chang has attracted 1.9 million views and nearly 7,000 subscribers to his channel since its launch last year, bringing him international attention and interview requests from the adult Web site. “I knew this day would come,” the 34-year-old told the Central News Agency. “People get intrigued if you do special things in special places.” In his roughly 230 videos, Chang can be seen fully clothed in his trademark gray
COMPASSIONATE LEAVE: The global virus situation must be considered before easing hospital visitation rules for overseas arrivals, the CDC deputy head said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, including one person who received four vaccine doses, but no locally transmitted infections or deaths. The four imported cases were three men and a woman in their 40s and 60s who arrived from Indonesia, Thailand and the US, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman. Three of the four were vaccine breakthrough infections, added CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division. One of the vaccine breakthrough infections was a woman returning from the US who had