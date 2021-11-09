Bureau draws attention to elderly living alone

By Hsieh Chun-ling and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Authorities should promote assistance for elderly people and improve public housing to prevent deaths caused by poor conditions at low-cost housing units, the Legislative Yuan’s Bureau of Legal Affairs said on Sunday.

The call came after a fire last month tore through Kaohsiung’s Cheng Chung Cheng (城中城) mixed-use building, killing 46 people, some of whom were elderly people living alone who, the bureau said, chose the building for its low rent.

To prevent similar incidents, authorities must improve fire safety measures in older buildings, and ensure that elderly people living alone are checked up on and that emergency assistance is provided to them when needed, the bureau said.

The issue is coming to the forefront as Taiwan is set to become a super-aged society in four years, it said, adding that there are about 571,000 people living alone in the nation who are 65 or older.

That number has more than doubled since 2010, when there were 221,000 people in that category, it said.

“Elderly people often get rejected by landlords in cities, as they rely on pensions and do not have other sources of income. So, they end up renting cheap units in very old buildings,” the bureau said. “The situation is hard to improve, as land is so expensive in cities.”

The government has implemented long-term care programs and support networks for elderly people, but last month’s fire showed that much remains to be done, it said, adding that it has called on authorities to review and investigate all of the old mixed-use buildings in the nation.

Determining the safety of elderly people’s living conditions should involve cooperation between social workers, the Civil Affairs Department, police, firefighters, health inspectors and engineers, the bureau said.

A team of 8,021 workers nationwide provide emergency services for elderly people, but can only serve 18.9 percent of the nation’s elderly population, it said, adding that more workers are needed to ensure that elderly people are protected.

The government offers tax breaks to landlords who rent their apartments to elderly tenants, but could also enact other measures, such as providing landlords with subsidies to renovate their properties, the bureau said, adding that this might encourage more landlords to rent to elderly people with limited incomes.