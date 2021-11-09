High Court upholds ruling in China espionage case

SPIES AT LEGISLATURE: The Taiwan High Court upheld a 10-month jail sentence against a former legislative aid, but overturned a separate three-month prison term

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The Taiwan High Court on Wednesday upheld a ruling against former legislative aides Chen Wei-jen (陳惟仁) and Lin Yung-ta (林雍達) in an espionage case.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) yesterday told reporters that this is a serious espionage case involving China whose full implications are still unknown.

Lo said the judiciary handed out lenient punishments because it does not have a thorough understanding of the serious threat they pose to national security.

Chen and Lin, as well as Lee Yi-hsien (李易諴), were aides to former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators. They have been charged with contravening the National Security Act (國家安全法) for allegedly developing a spy network to obtain classified materials on China’s behalf.

Prosecutors dropped the case against Lee after he died of colon cancer in September last year.

The Taipei District Court in May sentenced Chen to 10 months in prison for national security offenses, along with a three-month term for “attempted spying or collecting classified national security information,” while Lin received a five-month sentence. Both are required to serve their prison terms, which critics said were too lenient.

Chen filed an appeal, while Lin did not.

The High Court upheld Chen’s 10-month jail term for national security offenses, but acquitted him on the charge of “attempted spying or collecting classified national security information.”

The ruling can be appealed.

Lee was an aide to former KMT legislator Chang Li-shan (張麗善), who is now Yunlin County commissioner. Chen and Lin worked for former KMT legislator Chen Shu-huei (陳淑慧), who is now Chiayi deputy mayor.

Evidence showed that Chen in 2017 tried to obtain medical records and personal information belonging to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other top state officials.

He offered money to a computer technician working for a government contractor to hack into the National Health Insurance database, but the technician refused and Chen’s effort failed, prosecutors said.

The trio took advantage of their jobs at the legislature to access classified government materials, and collect sensitive documents and meeting minutes from the Legislative Yuan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mainland Affairs Council, prosecutors said.

They passed on the names and ranks of government personnel, as well as the names of media reporters, to their Chinese handler, prosecutors added.

Chinese Ministry of State Security intelligence officer Huang Guanlong (黃冠龍) befriended Chen in 2012 and offered him money in exchange for Chen and his associates passing on classified materials, investigators said.

Chen introduced Lin and Lee to Huang — which was later found to be a cover name — and they met in Macau and Guangzhou several times, where the trio agreed to conduct espionage in exchange for money, prosecutors said.

Legal experts and lawmakers have criticized the judiciary for handing out lenient sentences in espionage cases and against people who have contravened the National Security Act.