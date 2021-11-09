About 2.26 million people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine more than eight weeks ago are waiting to receive their second shot, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
On Saturday evening, a shipment arrived of 594,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine purchased by the government and which are to expire on Nov. 30. Some have expressed concern over distributing the vaccines before their expiration date.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, on Sunday said that the doses arrived with a brief shelf life due to uncertainties in global COVID-19 vaccine supply.
He said the center would closely monitor the use of the doses — planned to be first offered to people who received a first dose more than eight weeks ago — to avoid waste.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said yesterday that there are about 1.08 million people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine more than 10 weeks ago, 2.04 million people more than nine weeks ago and about 2.26 million people eight weeks ago, and they still need a second shot.
About two weeks before the delivery of the batch, the vaccine maker asked if the government was willing to accept a shipment of 1.6 million doses that expire at the end of the month, but after the center assessed the local demand and discussed the issue, it agreed to only accept about half of the amount, he said.
“We have 1.08 million to 2.04 million people who are waiting for their second dose, so why should we reject the whole delivery just because the expiration date is soon?” Chen said, adding that these people would need to wait longer if the delivery was rejected.
Asked if many people eligible for a second shot might be waiting for the CECC to approve using a different brand for their second dose, Chen said the center encourages people to receive their second shot as early as possible, but it would not hinder those waiting for a different vaccine.
Chen also addressed the center’s policy to allow inbound travelers arriving for the Lunar New Year holiday from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14 next year to quarantine in a hotel for the first 10 days, followed by four days at home, under certain conditions.
He said the policy is expected to increase hotel reservations by 14 percent, adding that about 10,000 more rooms would be offered to people returning in January next year.
The center yesteday reported three imported cases, but no new local infections or deaths.
The imported cases are two males and a female, aged 10 to 50, who arrived from Indonesia, Myanmar and Saint Lucia.
CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that one of the cases is a vaccine breakthrough infection, who had received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
