WEATHER

Autumn blast coming

The first cold air this autumn is expected to approach Taiwan early this morning, sending temperatures plunging in areas north of Miaoli County, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Daytime lows could dip to 13°C, with highs of about 18°C and rainy weather is likely, the bureau said. Meanwhile, sunny or cloudy weather is expected in the central and southern parts of the country, with temperatures of 21°C to 30°C, it added. Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former bureau director and professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said the weather across Taiwan proper could remain cold but turn dry tomorrow as moisture decreases. The cold air could weaken starting Friday, he said.

TRAVEL

London flights scheduled

China Airlines Ltd (CAL) and EVA Airways, two of Taiwan’s largest carriers, are to resume direct flights between Taipei and London from next month. The resumption comes after flights were temporarily suspended in June following a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the UK. CAL and EVA announced the news on Wednesday during the World Travel Market trade show in London, held Monday to Wednesday last week. The London office of Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau held a special pavilion at the show. Sylvia Lee (李思賢), director of the London office, said the pavilion received many inquiries about vacation packages and tours in Taiwan centered around cycling, hiking, diving and birdwatching.

HEALTH

Scabies outbreak reported

Taipei City Hospital’s Yangming branch has reported an outbreak of scabies after two patients who shared a ward with a person being treated for the skin condition also tested positive. The two cases were found after the hospital tested 57 patients and staff members who had stayed in the same ward. Given the four-to-eight-week incubation period for scabies, the hospital said that 55 others remain under surveillance pending further checks. The two positive cases came after several patients on Oct. 29 began reporting suspected symptoms of scabies, including a rash, the hospital’s chief medical officer Ho Chin-yu (何清幼) said. Those infected had previously shared a ward with a scabies patient admitted to the Yangming Branch on Sept. 30. The patient had been treated for more than 10 days elsewhere and tested negative for scabies on Oct. 29, Ho said. While scabies is not a disease of significant concern, it can cause severe itchiness, rashes and blisters, the Centers for Disease Control said.

CUISINE

Taiwanese treats a hit in US

Typical Taiwanese street foods such as gua bao (刈包) and yan su ji (鹹酥雞) were a big draw at an Asian food pop-up night market outside the US Capitol in Washington on Saturday. Long lines also formed at stands serving Asian street food treats such as lu rou fan (滷肉飯, braised minced pork on rice), Thai satay and Japanese taiyaki (fish-shaped cakes). About 55 stands selling Asian foods took part in the market initiated by local arts organizations to support Asian restaurants around Washington DC that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizers said they plan to hold the “red-eye night market” every year to share the culture of Asian cuisine and its wide variety of flavors with people living in the US capital.