WEATHER
Autumn blast coming
The first cold air this autumn is expected to approach Taiwan early this morning, sending temperatures plunging in areas north of Miaoli County, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Daytime lows could dip to 13°C, with highs of about 18°C and rainy weather is likely, the bureau said. Meanwhile, sunny or cloudy weather is expected in the central and southern parts of the country, with temperatures of 21°C to 30°C, it added. Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former bureau director and professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said the weather across Taiwan proper could remain cold but turn dry tomorrow as moisture decreases. The cold air could weaken starting Friday, he said.
TRAVEL
London flights scheduled
China Airlines Ltd (CAL) and EVA Airways, two of Taiwan’s largest carriers, are to resume direct flights between Taipei and London from next month. The resumption comes after flights were temporarily suspended in June following a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the UK. CAL and EVA announced the news on Wednesday during the World Travel Market trade show in London, held Monday to Wednesday last week. The London office of Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau held a special pavilion at the show. Sylvia Lee (李思賢), director of the London office, said the pavilion received many inquiries about vacation packages and tours in Taiwan centered around cycling, hiking, diving and birdwatching.
HEALTH
Scabies outbreak reported
Taipei City Hospital’s Yangming branch has reported an outbreak of scabies after two patients who shared a ward with a person being treated for the skin condition also tested positive. The two cases were found after the hospital tested 57 patients and staff members who had stayed in the same ward. Given the four-to-eight-week incubation period for scabies, the hospital said that 55 others remain under surveillance pending further checks. The two positive cases came after several patients on Oct. 29 began reporting suspected symptoms of scabies, including a rash, the hospital’s chief medical officer Ho Chin-yu (何清幼) said. Those infected had previously shared a ward with a scabies patient admitted to the Yangming Branch on Sept. 30. The patient had been treated for more than 10 days elsewhere and tested negative for scabies on Oct. 29, Ho said. While scabies is not a disease of significant concern, it can cause severe itchiness, rashes and blisters, the Centers for Disease Control said.
CUISINE
Taiwanese treats a hit in US
Typical Taiwanese street foods such as gua bao (刈包) and yan su ji (鹹酥雞) were a big draw at an Asian food pop-up night market outside the US Capitol in Washington on Saturday. Long lines also formed at stands serving Asian street food treats such as lu rou fan (滷肉飯, braised minced pork on rice), Thai satay and Japanese taiyaki (fish-shaped cakes). About 55 stands selling Asian foods took part in the market initiated by local arts organizations to support Asian restaurants around Washington DC that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizers said they plan to hold the “red-eye night market” every year to share the culture of Asian cuisine and its wide variety of flavors with people living in the US capital.
BRIEF WINDOW: As overseas Taiwanese are to begin returning for the Lunar New Year, the ban is to be reimposed in December to keep hotel space free An entry ban on migrant workers is to be temporarily lifted this month, but reimposed for two months from Dec. 14, the Ministry of Labor said. The reintroduction of the ban is intended to free quarantine hotel space to accommodate large numbers of overseas Taiwanese who are expected to begin returning for next year’s Lunar New Year holidays later in December. “At the latest, migrant workers will be granted entry to Taiwan in mid or late November,” Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said at a legislative hearing. However, as Taiwan is likely to see an influx of nationals returning home for
A Taipei hospital and travel agencies have been implicated in an international prostitution investigation, allegedly bringing Chinese women to Taiwan to work in the illegal sex trade, prosecutors said on Thursday. Evidence indicated that top executives at Chung Shan Hospital have taken advantage of a “medical tourism” program, under which foreigners obtain medical visas to enter Taiwan, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said. Evidence shows that from 2016 to 2019, hospital executives issued documents to help facilitate the entry of more than 10,000 Chinese, purportedly for medical treatment, health exams, cosmetic surgery or other procedures at hospitals and medical institutions in Taiwan,
People searching for clips on the adult video platform Pornhub using keyword such as “classroom,” “graduate student” and “real person” might end up with calculus lessons provided by Taiwanese mathematics teacher Chang Hsu (張旭). Chang has attracted 1.9 million views and nearly 7,000 subscribers to his channel since its launch last year, bringing him international attention and interview requests from the adult Web site. “I knew this day would come,” the 34-year-old told the Central News Agency. “People get intrigued if you do special things in special places.” In his roughly 230 videos, Chang can be seen fully clothed in his trademark gray
COMPASSIONATE LEAVE: The global virus situation must be considered before easing hospital visitation rules for overseas arrivals, the CDC deputy head said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, including one person who received four vaccine doses, but no locally transmitted infections or deaths. The four imported cases were three men and a woman in their 40s and 60s who arrived from Indonesia, Thailand and the US, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman. Three of the four were vaccine breakthrough infections, added CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division. One of the vaccine breakthrough infections was a woman returning from the US who had