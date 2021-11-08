The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday addressed public concerns about the short expiration date — Nov. 30 — on the latest shipment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that arrived on Saturday, saying they are to be offered first to people who received a first dose eight weeks ago or earlier.
The shipment of 594,000 doses was the second delivery of the vaccine Taiwan purchased from the pharmaceutical company.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wen Yu-hsia (溫玉霞) in a Facebook post yesterday asked why the government purchased a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine with a validity of just 24 days.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
The government signed a contract to purchase 10 million doses of the vaccine from AstraZeneca on Oct. 30 last year, but slow shipments had Taiwan relying on vaccines donated from other countries, she said.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is CECC spokesperson, said the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines are still unstable, so the actual delivery dates of vaccines are sometimes uncertain.
Considering that there are still many people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine but have not received their second dose, the batch of newly arrived AstraZeneca vaccine will be first offered to people who received their first dose for over eight weeks, he said.
Meanwhile, Taiwan yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, and no new locally transmitted infections or deaths.
The four imported cases are two men and two women who arrived from Malaysia, Mongolia, Vietnam, and Saint Kitts and Nevis between Oct. 24 and Friday, Chuang said.
Three of the cases are vaccine breakthrough infections. They had received two doses of the AstraZeneca, Sputnik V or the Sinovac vaccines, with the last dose more than two weeks ago, he said.
In related news, the Ministry of Education said that international students who have not yet arrived in Taiwan are urged to enter the country by Dec. 14, as there would be an entry ban after that date.
The temporary restrictions, which only apply to those students who do not already possess an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC), are being introduced due to concerns over quarantine space before the Lunar New Year period, when a large number of overseas Taiwanese are expected to return for the holiday.
Students without a valid ARC wishing to enter after Dec. 15 must submit an application through their school to the ministry that outlines their reasons for late entry and why substitute learning arrangements are insufficient, along with detailed quarantine plans.
The application would be assessed by the CECC, which is to grant approvals depending on the amount of quarantine space available, it said.
The ministry added that the CECC would not make arrangements to provide quarantine facilities for those granted permission to enter Taiwan.
Students without ARCs planning to arrive in Taiwan for the spring semester can enter from Feb. 12, the ministry said.
Following a local outbreak of COVID-19 in May, Taiwan banned entry of all arrivals with the exception of citizens and legal residents starting on May 19. In late August, Taiwan began allowing international students to enter without an ARC if enrolled in a degree program at a Taiwanese university or if approved for a Huayu Enrichment Scholarship.
BRIEF WINDOW: As overseas Taiwanese are to begin returning for the Lunar New Year, the ban is to be reimposed in December to keep hotel space free An entry ban on migrant workers is to be temporarily lifted this month, but reimposed for two months from Dec. 14, the Ministry of Labor said. The reintroduction of the ban is intended to free quarantine hotel space to accommodate large numbers of overseas Taiwanese who are expected to begin returning for next year’s Lunar New Year holidays later in December. “At the latest, migrant workers will be granted entry to Taiwan in mid or late November,” Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said at a legislative hearing. However, as Taiwan is likely to see an influx of nationals returning home for
A Taipei hospital and travel agencies have been implicated in an international prostitution investigation, allegedly bringing Chinese women to Taiwan to work in the illegal sex trade, prosecutors said on Thursday. Evidence indicated that top executives at Chung Shan Hospital have taken advantage of a “medical tourism” program, under which foreigners obtain medical visas to enter Taiwan, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said. Evidence shows that from 2016 to 2019, hospital executives issued documents to help facilitate the entry of more than 10,000 Chinese, purportedly for medical treatment, health exams, cosmetic surgery or other procedures at hospitals and medical institutions in Taiwan,
People searching for clips on the adult video platform Pornhub using keyword such as “classroom,” “graduate student” and “real person” might end up with calculus lessons provided by Taiwanese mathematics teacher Chang Hsu (張旭). Chang has attracted 1.9 million views and nearly 7,000 subscribers to his channel since its launch last year, bringing him international attention and interview requests from the adult Web site. “I knew this day would come,” the 34-year-old told the Central News Agency. “People get intrigued if you do special things in special places.” In his roughly 230 videos, Chang can be seen fully clothed in his trademark gray
COMPASSIONATE LEAVE: The global virus situation must be considered before easing hospital visitation rules for overseas arrivals, the CDC deputy head said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, including one person who received four vaccine doses, but no locally transmitted infections or deaths. The four imported cases were three men and a woman in their 40s and 60s who arrived from Indonesia, Thailand and the US, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman. Three of the four were vaccine breakthrough infections, added CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division. One of the vaccine breakthrough infections was a woman returning from the US who had