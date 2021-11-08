AZ vaccine arrivals to expire soon

By Lee I-chia / Staff Reporter, with CNA





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday addressed public concerns about the short expiration date — Nov. 30 — on the latest shipment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that arrived on Saturday, saying they are to be offered first to people who received a first dose eight weeks ago or earlier.

The shipment of 594,000 doses was the second delivery of the vaccine Taiwan purchased from the pharmaceutical company.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wen Yu-hsia (溫玉霞) in a Facebook post yesterday asked why the government purchased a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine with a validity of just 24 days.

Center for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang announces the number of new COVID-19 cases in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center

The government signed a contract to purchase 10 million doses of the vaccine from AstraZeneca on Oct. 30 last year, but slow shipments had Taiwan relying on vaccines donated from other countries, she said.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is CECC spokesperson, said the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines are still unstable, so the actual delivery dates of vaccines are sometimes uncertain.

Considering that there are still many people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine but have not received their second dose, the batch of newly arrived AstraZeneca vaccine will be first offered to people who received their first dose for over eight weeks, he said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, and no new locally transmitted infections or deaths.

The four imported cases are two men and two women who arrived from Malaysia, Mongolia, Vietnam, and Saint Kitts and Nevis between Oct. 24 and Friday, Chuang said.

Three of the cases are vaccine breakthrough infections. They had received two doses of the AstraZeneca, Sputnik V or the Sinovac vaccines, with the last dose more than two weeks ago, he said.

In related news, the Ministry of Education said that international students who have not yet arrived in Taiwan are urged to enter the country by Dec. 14, as there would be an entry ban after that date.

The temporary restrictions, which only apply to those students who do not already possess an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC), are being introduced due to concerns over quarantine space before the Lunar New Year period, when a large number of overseas Taiwanese are expected to return for the holiday.

Students without a valid ARC wishing to enter after Dec. 15 must submit an application through their school to the ministry that outlines their reasons for late entry and why substitute learning arrangements are insufficient, along with detailed quarantine plans.

The application would be assessed by the CECC, which is to grant approvals depending on the amount of quarantine space available, it said.

The ministry added that the CECC would not make arrangements to provide quarantine facilities for those granted permission to enter Taiwan.

Students without ARCs planning to arrive in Taiwan for the spring semester can enter from Feb. 12, the ministry said.

Following a local outbreak of COVID-19 in May, Taiwan banned entry of all arrivals with the exception of citizens and legal residents starting on May 19. In late August, Taiwan began allowing international students to enter without an ARC if enrolled in a degree program at a Taiwanese university or if approved for a Huayu Enrichment Scholarship.