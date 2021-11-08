MAC to counter China legal threat to Taiwan backers

Staff writer, with CNA





The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said it is considering possible legal countermeasures against a Chinese vow to criminally prosecute supporters of Taiwanese independence.

In a statement on Friday, the MAC said that if Beijing jeopardized cross-strait ties by remaining intent on destroying Taiwan’s democracy, and escalating unease and conflict, the Taiwanese government would come up with countermeasures, including amendments to laws, to protect the welfare of its people.

Taiwan would not tolerate coercion from any authoritarian regime, as Taiwan is a democratic society that has never been under the rule of the Chinese Communist Party, the council added.

The logo and name of the Mainland Affairs Council are displayed at the council in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

Earlier on Friday, the Chinese Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) released a blacklist of individuals who it said would be held criminally liable for their entire lives for “stubbornly” supporting Taiwanese independence.

The list includes Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

TAO spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) said that her office would not allow people on the blacklist to enter China, Hong Kong or Macau.

People on the list would not be permitted to maintain ties with organizations or people in China, and corporate entities providing material support to blacklisted individuals would not be allowed to make a profit in China, she added.

The action provoked a rebuke from the council, which said that the government officials singled out by China had the job of maintaining Taiwan’s sovereignty and should be respected for fostering peace across the Taiwan Strait.

The decision to publish the blacklist raised cross-strait tensions, it added.