Taiwan has signed an agreement with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) for Mackay Memorial Hospital to assist the Caribbean nation through a four-year program designed to improve its public health emergency preparedness and response capabilities.
There are currently only five tier 2 and 3 hospitals with emergency departments in Saint Vincent, all of which face severe shortages in emergency equipment, ambulances and qualified emergency personnel, Mackay hospital said in a statement yesterday.
Tier 2 hospitals have extra facilities, such as intensive care units, specialist doctors, and consultation and diagnostic services, while tier 3 hospitals have training programs for doctors, rehabilitation, laboratories and dialysis units.
These shortages seriously affect the emergency response capability of the hospitals, not to mention that they also lack practical training, it added.
The assistance program would enhance and reinforce the emergency medical care and infectious disease capabilities of the Caribbean nation’s medical system, Mckay said.
The hospital said that it would combine standards from the WHO on post-trauma recovery with its own expertise in these fields.
It would also devise comprehensive strategies that integrate policymaking, talent cultivation, medical facility function enhancement and community public health emergency response awareness, it added.
The program, dubbed the “SVG Public Health Emergency Response System Improvement Plan,” was signed on Tuesday as part of a joint cooperation agreement by Ambassador to Saint Vincent and Grenadines Peter Lan (藍夏禮) and SVG Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St Clair Prince.
Taiwan has maintained diplomatic relations with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines since 1981.
BRIEF WINDOW: As overseas Taiwanese are to begin returning for the Lunar New Year, the ban is to be reimposed in December to keep hotel space free An entry ban on migrant workers is to be temporarily lifted this month, but reimposed for two months from Dec. 14, the Ministry of Labor said. The reintroduction of the ban is intended to free quarantine hotel space to accommodate large numbers of overseas Taiwanese who are expected to begin returning for next year’s Lunar New Year holidays later in December. “At the latest, migrant workers will be granted entry to Taiwan in mid or late November,” Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said at a legislative hearing. However, as Taiwan is likely to see an influx of nationals returning home for
People searching for clips on the adult video platform Pornhub using keyword such as “classroom,” “graduate student” and “real person” might end up with calculus lessons provided by Taiwanese mathematics teacher Chang Hsu (張旭). Chang has attracted 1.9 million views and nearly 7,000 subscribers to his channel since its launch last year, bringing him international attention and interview requests from the adult Web site. “I knew this day would come,” the 34-year-old told the Central News Agency. “People get intrigued if you do special things in special places.” In his roughly 230 videos, Chang can be seen fully clothed in his trademark gray
A Taipei hospital and travel agencies have been implicated in an international prostitution investigation, allegedly bringing Chinese women to Taiwan to work in the illegal sex trade, prosecutors said on Thursday. Evidence indicated that top executives at Chung Shan Hospital have taken advantage of a “medical tourism” program, under which foreigners obtain medical visas to enter Taiwan, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said. Evidence shows that from 2016 to 2019, hospital executives issued documents to help facilitate the entry of more than 10,000 Chinese, purportedly for medical treatment, health exams, cosmetic surgery or other procedures at hospitals and medical institutions in Taiwan,
COMPASSIONATE LEAVE: The global virus situation must be considered before easing hospital visitation rules for overseas arrivals, the CDC deputy head said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, including one person who received four vaccine doses, but no locally transmitted infections or deaths. The four imported cases were three men and a woman in their 40s and 60s who arrived from Indonesia, Thailand and the US, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman. Three of the four were vaccine breakthrough infections, added CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division. One of the vaccine breakthrough infections was a woman returning from the US who had