Referendum questions to be debated on next week

FOUR TOPICS: The questions up for vote on Dec. 18 are to be discussed by legislators as well as advocates in broadcasts starting next Saturday

Staff Writer, with CNA





The first of five televised forums on four referendum questions being put to voters on Dec. 18 is to be held on Saturday next week from 1pm to 7:30pm, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said yesterday.

The topics scheduled for live discussion on the Chinese Television System network are to cover nuclear power, pork imports, relocating a natural gas terminal to protect reefs and whether future referendums should be held on the same day as major elections, the CEC said.

Deputy Economics Minister Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生) is to face nuclear-power proponent Huang Shih-hsiu (黃士修), who initiated the vote to unseal the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant and start commercial operations, the CEC said.

The two are allotted 24 minutes to speak during two 12-minute rounds, it added.

The next discussion of the day is to feature Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) debating whether the government should prohibit imports of pork, offal or other meat products containing ractopamine.

The third discussion is to focus on whether referendums should be held concurrently with national elections. Deputy Interior Minister Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) is expected to argue against the proposal, while KMT Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) would take the “yes” position.

The final pairing is to be a discussion of whether the third liquefied natural gas terminal should be relocated from its current site on the algal reef coast in Taoyuan. Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) is to present the government’s revised construction plan for the current location, while lawyer Chen Hsien-cheng (陳憲政) is to argue that it should be relocated, the CEC said.

Four more presentations on the same topics, but with different presenters, are scheduled for Nov. 18, Nov. 24, Dec. 2 and Dec. 11, the CEC said, adding that the event is to be streamed live on its Web site: https://web.cec.gov.tw/referendum/hearing/110rmedia.