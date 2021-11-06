The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has established a preliminary consensus on which constitutional amendments the party is likely to support once the amendments arrive for deliberation at the Legislative Yuan, KMT caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰) said.
The KMT will support lowering the voting age to 18, to have the legislature ratify the appointment of the premier, and to include issues relating to climate change and animal protection in the Constitution, he said.
The post of premier was once filled by presidential nomination and ratified by the Legislative Yuan, but a 1997 Constitutional amendment allowed the president to fill the position without ratification.
Meanwhile, the KMT is opposed to the abolition of the Examination Yuan and the Control Yuan, stating that the country should maintain the “separation of five powers.”
The KMT instead plans to put forth a proposal to increase the ratification threshold of Control Yuan and Examination Yuan members from half of all present legislators to two-thirds, which the KMT said could grant members of both more autonomy.
The preliminary consensus, reached at a party constitutional amendment task force meeting presided over by KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫), is to be forward to the party’s Central Standing Committee for ratification before becoming the party’s official position.
The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Central Standing Committee had on Oct. 27 approved its version of the constitutional amendments, which called for lowering the constitutional amendment threshold, lowering the voting age to 18, abolishing the Control Yuan and Examination Yuan, establishing a National Human Rights Committee and a National Auditing Committee, banning any sort of physical or emotional violence toward children or teenagers, and addressing a list of human rights-related issues.
An ad hoc Constitutional Amendment Committee that is to consider revisions to the Constitution was inaugurated at the Legislative Yuan on Oct. 6 last year.
Any proposed constitutional amendments would require the backing of at least one-quarter of the 113 lawmakers to be forwarded to the Procedure Committee, which would then be reviewed by the Constitutional Amendment Committee.
For a proposal to be approved, it must be backed by at least half of the members of the Constitutional Amendment Committee present at a meeting attended by at least one-third of the members.
Should a proposal be passed by the committee, it would then need to be approved by at least three-quarters of lawmakers at a meeting of the legislature attended by at least three-quarters of all lawmakers.
Should that threshold be met, the proposal would be put to a public referendum.
BRIEF WINDOW: As overseas Taiwanese are to begin returning for the Lunar New Year, the ban is to be reimposed in December to keep hotel space free An entry ban on migrant workers is to be temporarily lifted this month, but reimposed for two months from Dec. 14, the Ministry of Labor said. The reintroduction of the ban is intended to free quarantine hotel space to accommodate large numbers of overseas Taiwanese who are expected to begin returning for next year’s Lunar New Year holidays later in December. “At the latest, migrant workers will be granted entry to Taiwan in mid or late November,” Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said at a legislative hearing. However, as Taiwan is likely to see an influx of nationals returning home for
People searching for clips on the adult video platform Pornhub using keyword such as “classroom,” “graduate student” and “real person” might end up with calculus lessons provided by Taiwanese mathematics teacher Chang Hsu (張旭). Chang has attracted 1.9 million views and nearly 7,000 subscribers to his channel since its launch last year, bringing him international attention and interview requests from the adult Web site. “I knew this day would come,” the 34-year-old told the Central News Agency. “People get intrigued if you do special things in special places.” In his roughly 230 videos, Chang can be seen fully clothed in his trademark gray
A Taipei hospital and travel agencies have been implicated in an international prostitution investigation, allegedly bringing Chinese women to Taiwan to work in the illegal sex trade, prosecutors said on Thursday. Evidence indicated that top executives at Chung Shan Hospital have taken advantage of a “medical tourism” program, under which foreigners obtain medical visas to enter Taiwan, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said. Evidence shows that from 2016 to 2019, hospital executives issued documents to help facilitate the entry of more than 10,000 Chinese, purportedly for medical treatment, health exams, cosmetic surgery or other procedures at hospitals and medical institutions in Taiwan,
COMPASSIONATE LEAVE: The global virus situation must be considered before easing hospital visitation rules for overseas arrivals, the CDC deputy head said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, including one person who received four vaccine doses, but no locally transmitted infections or deaths. The four imported cases were three men and a woman in their 40s and 60s who arrived from Indonesia, Thailand and the US, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman. Three of the four were vaccine breakthrough infections, added CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division. One of the vaccine breakthrough infections was a woman returning from the US who had