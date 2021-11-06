Council announces budget to combat climate change

By Yang Yuan-ting and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Council of Agriculture (COA) is to invest NT$10 million (US$358,654) annually to fight climate change, including by ordering that the climate footprint of some agricultural products be displayed where they are sold, the agency said on Wednesday.

The council said that it has been gathering input on potential measures to combat climate change since Sept. 1, when it established an office to tackle the issue.

One of the measures is to develop a zero-emissions model for farmers to emulate, COA Minister Chen Chi-hung (陳吉仲) said.

Twenty-seven conferences on climate-friendly farming are to be held across Taiwan from Monday, with consumers and academics invited to speak at them, Chen said.

“Taiwan had its worst water shortage in 56 years this year,” he said. “We need to cut emissions by 2040 or we will see global temperatures irreversibly rise.”

The council has been focused on environmentally friendly farming for the past three years, and has been researching plants that are resistant to pests and high temperatures, as well as farming techniques, he said.

Reducing emissions is the next step in policy development, he said.

Investments in farming research are to reach NT$2 billion, and the council would share its research with farmers, Chen said.

The council is striving to minimize the impact on farming output in its policy development, and is to implement measures related to animal husbandry and the fishing industry, he said.

It would promote the use of electric vehicles and sustainability through waste reduction, he said, adding that the council is in talks with the Environmental Protection Administration over a carbon tax.

Chuang Lao-ta (莊老達), director of the council’s climate change and zero-emissions farming office, said that Taiwan is already feeling the effects of climate change, with some farmers forced to grow their crops at higher altitudes, move north or change crops.

In some places where persimmons used to grow, farmers are now growing more guavas, Chuang said.

The nation faces a rapidly receding coastline and shorter winters, he said.

“We might eventually see winter disappear altogether in Taiwan, so we are looking at ways to make our crops more resilient to temperature changes,” he said. “Food security is our greatest concern.”