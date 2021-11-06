Pfizer-BioNTech doses delivered

SEVEN NEW CASES: A woman in Taipei tested positive, although the CECC said that testing showed that she had a low viral load, so was not likely infected recently

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan yesterday received a new shipment of 871,700 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from the manufacturer in Germany.

It was the 11th such delivery Taiwan has received, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

The expiration date of the batch is March 3, the CECC said.

A shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines is unloaded at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday. Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times

The vaccines arrived at 6:20am at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on a China Airlines flight, which departed from Frankfurt airport on Thursday, the center said.

The delivery is part of 15 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses ordered by the Hon Hai Precision Industry Co-affiliated Yonglin Foundation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation.

The buyers have said that the doses are to be donated to the government’s vaccine distribution program.

More than 8.6 million doses of the 15 million have been delivered, CECC data showed.

At its regular news briefing yesterday, the CECC reported seven new cases of COVID-19 — one contracted locally and six from overseas — and no deaths from the disease.

The domestically transmitted case was reported in Taipei and involves an Indonesian woman in her 30s who has worked in Taiwan for some time, the center said.

The woman was tested for COVID-19 on Monday and Thursday for work-related reasons, with the first test negative, but the second test giving a positive result yesterday, it said.

The tests showed a relatively high cycle threshold (CT) value of 40, which indicates a low viral load and most likely that she was not infected recently, it said.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said that the center was still waiting for the results of another COVID-19 test that the woman underwent.

The six imported cases were four Taiwanese who recently returned from France, Thailand, Singapore and Cambodia, while the other two are citizens of Vietnam and Japan, the CECC said.

To date, Taiwan has confirmed 16,437 cases of COVID-19, including 14,427 domestic infections since May 15, when the nation first recorded more than 100 cases in a single day, CECC data showed.

Since Aug. 15, the daily number of domestic cases has mostly been in single digits, with 124 in total, the data showed.

The total number of imported cases has risen by 491 during the same period to 1,791, the data showed.