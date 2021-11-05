Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai’s (彭帥) accusations against a former top Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official are just the tip of the iceberg of sexual misconduct allegedly committed by senior government officers stretching back to Mao Zedong (毛澤東), a cross-strait observer said on Wednesday.
Peng in a lengthy post on Sina Weibo late on Tuesday detailed her alleged relationship with former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli (張高麗), which she said involved coerced and consensual sexual encounters over more than a decade.
The post was taken down after about 30 minutes, but screenshots were being disseminated of the country’s first #MeToo accusation involving a senior party official.
Photo: AFP
Neither Peng nor Zhang have commented on the matter, although in her post, Peng said she would be unable to corroborate her account.
If true, it would not be the only example of a CCP official abusing his position, a cross-strait expert said.
Even in the party’s early days, there were many cases in which an official allegedly divorced his wife after hiring a young female secretary to marry her, they said.
Mao divorced his third wife, He Zizhen (賀子珍) — who joined him on the Long March — to marry Shanghai movie star Jiang Qing (江青), they said.
His case was not even the most extreme among the revolutionary leaders, as Zhu De (朱德) had six wives and Ye Jianying (葉劍英) had nine, they said, although other sources show that Zhu married four times, while Ye married six times.
This kind of corruption did not lessen after reform, especially under former Chinese president Jiang Zemin (江澤民), who was known for his promiscuity, the expert said.
Foreign media have reported that the army’s literary and art group would allegedly send photographs of women to Jiang Zemin’s office for senior officials to choose, they said.
There have also been accusations that senior officials keep mistresses and trade them among each other, “treating women like playthings,” they said.
Hong Kong’s troubled Causeway Bay Books had planned to publish a volume on alleged mistresses of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), but then-manager Lam Wing-kei (林榮基) was arrested before it was released, they said.
Zhou Yongkang (周永康), a senior official who held top positions before he was expelled from the party in 2014, was also accused of sexual misconduct, with a CCP investigation revealing that he had relationships with at least 400 women, including top broadcasters and models, the expert said.
As the CCP prepares for the sixth plenary session of its 19th Central Committee next week, during which Xi is expected to consolidate his grip over the party leadership, it is worth observing whether the accusations against Zhang — a member of Jiang Zemin’s faction — create a power struggle within the party’s upper echelons, the expert said.
