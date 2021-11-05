NPP urges ‘yes’ votes on three of the referendums

HOG POLITICS: An NPP official said that there were too many loopholes in the meat inspection system to lift a ban on imports of pork containing ractopamine

The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged people to vote “no” on a nuclear power plant referendum and “yes” on three other questions to be considered on Dec. 18.

The four referendums being considered next month call for a ban on imports of pork containing the leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine, relocating a natural gas terminal to protect algal reefs off Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音), holding referendums alongside national elections and activating the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮).

NPP Caucus Office Director Lai Chia-lun (賴嘉倫) said that people should know that the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant was built by assembling equipment made in different countries, and its cost skyrocketed during construction.

Members of the New Power Party hold a news conference in Taipei yesterday outlining the party’s position on the four referendums scheduled for Dec. 18. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

Nearly 4,000 damaged components were identified following a trial run at the plant in 2014, Lai added.

“People are also aware that it is in a fault zone, and there are 70 underwater volcanoes within an 80km radius of the power plant. If there is a nuclear disaster, there are not enough roads to evacuate people, either. A nuclear power plant with so many safety issues should have been abandoned a long time ago,” he said.

Taipei is less than 30km from any of the three nuclear power plants in New Taipei City, and a radiation leak would directly affect the capital, he said.

Taiwan has had little success in finding permanent storage sites for nuclear waste for decades, Lai said, adding that nuclear power would be the most expensive energy source if the cost of disposing the waste was included.

“Before we find solutions to the issue, the government should cease development of nuclear energy to stop producing more nuclear waste than it can handle,” he said.

On the pork issue, NPP official Peng Sheng-shao (彭盛韶) said the government should have ensured that it has an effective way to thoroughly inspect imported meat before allowing pork containing traces of ractopamine to enter Taiwan.

“The government has clearly acknowledged the health risks of consuming pork containing ractopamine, otherwise it would not have banned the use of such pork as ingredients in meals served at the military, and elementary and junior high schools,” Peng said.

This year, a series of incidents exposed many loopholes in the inspection system, which needs more funding and personnel, he said.

“The government should stop scaring people into thinking that Taiwan would not be able to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership if it does not allow the importation of ractopamine-treated pork. The UK applied to join the trade bloc in January, but it does not allow the importation of pork containing the additive,” he added.

NPP deputy caucus whip Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said that natural gas should only be considered a temporary energy source as Taiwan shifts to using green energy.

The natural gas terminal planned for Taoyuan would be built at a site that could permanently damage the ecosystem of algal reefs, she said.

The government could spend more time and money building the terminal under an alternative plan proposed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, she said, adding that the plan has yet to secure approval from the Environmental Protection Administration’s environmental impact assessment committee.