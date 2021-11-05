The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged people to vote “no” on a nuclear power plant referendum and “yes” on three other questions to be considered on Dec. 18.
The four referendums being considered next month call for a ban on imports of pork containing the leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine, relocating a natural gas terminal to protect algal reefs off Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音), holding referendums alongside national elections and activating the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮).
NPP Caucus Office Director Lai Chia-lun (賴嘉倫) said that people should know that the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant was built by assembling equipment made in different countries, and its cost skyrocketed during construction.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
Nearly 4,000 damaged components were identified following a trial run at the plant in 2014, Lai added.
“People are also aware that it is in a fault zone, and there are 70 underwater volcanoes within an 80km radius of the power plant. If there is a nuclear disaster, there are not enough roads to evacuate people, either. A nuclear power plant with so many safety issues should have been abandoned a long time ago,” he said.
Taipei is less than 30km from any of the three nuclear power plants in New Taipei City, and a radiation leak would directly affect the capital, he said.
Taiwan has had little success in finding permanent storage sites for nuclear waste for decades, Lai said, adding that nuclear power would be the most expensive energy source if the cost of disposing the waste was included.
“Before we find solutions to the issue, the government should cease development of nuclear energy to stop producing more nuclear waste than it can handle,” he said.
On the pork issue, NPP official Peng Sheng-shao (彭盛韶) said the government should have ensured that it has an effective way to thoroughly inspect imported meat before allowing pork containing traces of ractopamine to enter Taiwan.
“The government has clearly acknowledged the health risks of consuming pork containing ractopamine, otherwise it would not have banned the use of such pork as ingredients in meals served at the military, and elementary and junior high schools,” Peng said.
This year, a series of incidents exposed many loopholes in the inspection system, which needs more funding and personnel, he said.
“The government should stop scaring people into thinking that Taiwan would not be able to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership if it does not allow the importation of ractopamine-treated pork. The UK applied to join the trade bloc in January, but it does not allow the importation of pork containing the additive,” he added.
NPP deputy caucus whip Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said that natural gas should only be considered a temporary energy source as Taiwan shifts to using green energy.
The natural gas terminal planned for Taoyuan would be built at a site that could permanently damage the ecosystem of algal reefs, she said.
The government could spend more time and money building the terminal under an alternative plan proposed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, she said, adding that the plan has yet to secure approval from the Environmental Protection Administration’s environmental impact assessment committee.
People searching for clips on the adult video platform Pornhub using keyword such as “classroom,” “graduate student” and “real person” might end up with calculus lessons provided by Taiwanese mathematics teacher Chang Hsu (張旭). Chang has attracted 1.9 million views and nearly 7,000 subscribers to his channel since its launch last year, bringing him international attention and interview requests from the adult Web site. “I knew this day would come,” the 34-year-old told the Central News Agency. “People get intrigued if you do special things in special places.” In his roughly 230 videos, Chang can be seen fully clothed in his trademark gray
G20 nations “will pay a price” for backing Taiwan’s bid to participate in the UN, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said on Friday. Wang’s comments came three days after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged UN member states to support Taiwan’s “robust, meaningful participation throughout the UN system” at a news conference in Washington on Tuesday. In a statement issued hours before Wang was to join a G20 leaders’ summit in Rome, he said that the US and its allies “could not stop the ‘one China’ principle 50 years ago, it is even more impossible in today’s world
MORE BREAKTHROUGHS: Six of yesterday’s imported cases were fully vaccinated, as one ‘Delta-plus’ case was found, while options expand in the 13th round of vaccinations The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported seven imported COVID-19 cases, and announced that people aged 50 or older will be eligible to choose the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines when booking an appointment in the 13th round of vaccinations. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman, said no new local infections or deaths were reported. The seven imported cases are three males and four females, aged between 10 and 40, who arrived from Indonesia, Malaysia, Spain, Vietnam, the UK and the US, between Sept. 3 and Thursday, he said. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip
COMPASSIONATE LEAVE: The global virus situation must be considered before easing hospital visitation rules for overseas arrivals, the CDC deputy head said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, including one person who received four vaccine doses, but no locally transmitted infections or deaths. The four imported cases were three men and a woman in their 40s and 60s who arrived from Indonesia, Thailand and the US, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman. Three of the four were vaccine breakthrough infections, added CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division. One of the vaccine breakthrough infections was a woman returning from the US who had