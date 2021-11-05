Extreme temperatures increase health risk: professor

By Lo Chi and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taipei residents are better able to withstand higher temperatures than those in cities in central and southern Taiwan due to Taipei’s heat-island effect, a researcher said on Wednesday.

Chung Yuan Christian University Department of Bioenvironmental Engineering assistant professor Wang Yu-chun (王玉純) made the comment during an online conference on climate change held to coincide with the COP26 summit being held in Scotland.

While low temperatures tend to increase health risks in Taiwan, high temperatures have a lesser impact on health in the country, she said during the conference held by Science Media Center Taiwan.

People take in some outdoor activity on a hot day in Taipei on June 20. Photo: CNA

“Heat waves are common in Taipei, but it’s the colder weather that is more of a problem, and that affects the entire country,” she said.

Colder weather increases risks of cardiovascular disease, and puts Taiwanese in particular at greater risk of kidney disease, she said.

However, the changing global climate has introduced other health problems related to a deteriorating environment, which increases the risk of acute infectious diseases emerging, she said.

“What is troubling with diseases like COVID-19 is that there are residual side effects, and people with existing conditions experience exacerbated symptoms,” she said. “Treatment of people with compromised lungs or nervous systems poses an even greater challenge due to the effects of climate change on health.”

Although temperatures in Taiwan are not as low as those in parts of the US and Europe, the effects of cold weather is felt more in Taiwan due to the lack of indoor heaters, she said.

“Extreme temperatures also increase the need for emergency healthcare, but that’s not as much of a problem for those who are able to seek that care on their own,” she said. “Therefore, we need to improve resources for those with higher health risks.”

Taiwan is developing a high-temperature warning system similar to those used in other countries, and it is to be integrated with other disaster warning systems.

“In the past we dealt with disasters on an individual basis, looking at things like fire, water shortages and earthquakes as isolated incidents,” she said. “Today with extreme weather, we need to look at compound effects.”

The government should need to manage water and other resources within an environmentally friendly infrastructure, and consider the environment first when developing urban and rural spaces, she said.