The Executive Yuan yesterday approved a NT$3.5 billion (US$125.6 million) wage subsidy program to help businesses that saw steep COVID-19-related revenue declines in September and October pay employees following the minimum wage hike next year.
Starting Jan. 1, Taiwan’s minimum monthly wage is to increase to NT$25,250 from NT$24,000, while minimum hourly pay is to be raised from NT$160 to NT$168.
To reduce the burden of the raise on employers, the Cabinet approved the wage subsidy scheme to support industries affected by a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said.
Under the program, a six-month set-rate subsidy for wage expenses is to be made available to the tertiary, agriculture and industrial sectors, along with cram schools, childcare centers, long-term healthcare centers, acting troupes and commissaries.
The subsidies are to be counted on a per person basis and defined as the number of staff on the business’ insurance payroll at the end of each month.
Owners are to receive NT$1,000 per month for each full-time staff member, and NT$560 for each part-time employee from January next year to June.
Businesses whose income in September and October suffered a 20 percent loss compared with the same period last year are to be eligible for the subsidies, the government said.
The subsidies are to be funded by the Ministry of Labor’s Occupation Security Fund, Department of Commerce Director-General Su Wen-ling (蘇文玲) said.
Applications for subsidies are expected to start in mid-January through March 31, and a formal announcement of the subsidies is to be issued on Jan. 1, the ministry said, adding that approved businesses are to receive payments in multiple installments.
Businesses that have been fined for contravening wage regulations under the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) are not eligible to apply for the subsidies, the ministry said.
People searching for clips on the adult video platform Pornhub using keyword such as “classroom,” “graduate student” and “real person” might end up with calculus lessons provided by Taiwanese mathematics teacher Chang Hsu (張旭). Chang has attracted 1.9 million views and nearly 7,000 subscribers to his channel since its launch last year, bringing him international attention and interview requests from the adult Web site. “I knew this day would come,” the 34-year-old told the Central News Agency. “People get intrigued if you do special things in special places.” In his roughly 230 videos, Chang can be seen fully clothed in his trademark gray
G20 nations “will pay a price” for backing Taiwan’s bid to participate in the UN, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said on Friday. Wang’s comments came three days after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged UN member states to support Taiwan’s “robust, meaningful participation throughout the UN system” at a news conference in Washington on Tuesday. In a statement issued hours before Wang was to join a G20 leaders’ summit in Rome, he said that the US and its allies “could not stop the ‘one China’ principle 50 years ago, it is even more impossible in today’s world
MORE BREAKTHROUGHS: Six of yesterday’s imported cases were fully vaccinated, as one ‘Delta-plus’ case was found, while options expand in the 13th round of vaccinations The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported seven imported COVID-19 cases, and announced that people aged 50 or older will be eligible to choose the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines when booking an appointment in the 13th round of vaccinations. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman, said no new local infections or deaths were reported. The seven imported cases are three males and four females, aged between 10 and 40, who arrived from Indonesia, Malaysia, Spain, Vietnam, the UK and the US, between Sept. 3 and Thursday, he said. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip
COMPASSIONATE LEAVE: The global virus situation must be considered before easing hospital visitation rules for overseas arrivals, the CDC deputy head said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, including one person who received four vaccine doses, but no locally transmitted infections or deaths. The four imported cases were three men and a woman in their 40s and 60s who arrived from Indonesia, Thailand and the US, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman. Three of the four were vaccine breakthrough infections, added CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division. One of the vaccine breakthrough infections was a woman returning from the US who had