Grants to offset new wage hikes

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





The Executive Yuan yesterday approved a NT$3.5 billion (US$125.6 million) wage subsidy program to help businesses that saw steep COVID-19-related revenue declines in September and October pay employees following the minimum wage hike next year.

Starting Jan. 1, Taiwan’s minimum monthly wage is to increase to NT$25,250 from NT$24,000, while minimum hourly pay is to be raised from NT$160 to NT$168.

To reduce the burden of the raise on employers, the Cabinet approved the wage subsidy scheme to support industries affected by a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said.

Under the program, a six-month set-rate subsidy for wage expenses is to be made available to the tertiary, agriculture and industrial sectors, along with cram schools, childcare centers, long-term healthcare centers, acting troupes and commissaries.

The subsidies are to be counted on a per person basis and defined as the number of staff on the business’ insurance payroll at the end of each month.

Owners are to receive NT$1,000 per month for each full-time staff member, and NT$560 for each part-time employee from January next year to June.

Businesses whose income in September and October suffered a 20 percent loss compared with the same period last year are to be eligible for the subsidies, the government said.

The subsidies are to be funded by the Ministry of Labor’s Occupation Security Fund, Department of Commerce Director-General Su Wen-ling (蘇文玲) said.

Applications for subsidies are expected to start in mid-January through March 31, and a formal announcement of the subsidies is to be issued on Jan. 1, the ministry said, adding that approved businesses are to receive payments in multiple installments.

Businesses that have been fined for contravening wage regulations under the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) are not eligible to apply for the subsidies, the ministry said.