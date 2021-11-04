POLITICS
Japan honors ex-speaker
Former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) was among three Taiwanese included in the Japanese government’s autumn honors list for contributions to the development of relations between Taipei and Tokyo. Wang, 80, who served as speaker from 1999 to 2016, is to receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, Japan’s highest ordinarily conferred honor, for his contributions to enhancing mutual friendship and understanding between the two nations. Former minister of economic affairs Ho Mei-yueh (何美玥), 70, is to receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star for her contributions to facilitating bilateral exchanges in economics, science and technology. Lin Shan-chao (林善超), chairman of Paochueh Temple in Taichung, is to be given the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays for his custodianship of a columbarium in which Japanese remains are interred.
WEATHER
Mercury to dip next week
Strong seasonal northeasterly winds could push temperatures in the nation to as low as 14oC next week, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Temperatures are expected to fall to 16oC on Monday and slide even lower to 14?C to 15?C the following two days, it said. The northern half of the nation is expected to bear the brunt of the seasonal winds, it said, adding that the weather system could strengthen into a continental cold air mass, which could drive temperatures even lower. The seasonal winds would bring rain to areas north of Miaoli County on Monday and Tuesday, before becoming drier on Wednesday, said Daniel Wu (吳德榮), an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University.
TRAVEL
Taichung a top destination
Taichung has emerged as one of the world’s top eight trending destinations, an analysis by online travel agency Booking.com that compared hotel booking rates before and during the COVID-19 pandemic showed. “Known for its delectable local cuisine and beautiful ancient temples, Taichung is among the top eight trending destinations to explore in 2022,” Regina Chan, area manager of Booking.com Taiwan, said in a news release on Wednesday last week. The city is famous for big night markets and delicious snacks, such as sun cakes, meatballs and bubble tea, as well as its historical temples, the Web site said. Joining Taichung among the travel agency’s trending destinations were Atlanta, Gramado in Brazil, Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Brasov in Romania, Llandudno in the UK, Montpellier in France and Melaka in Malaysia.
POLITICS
Ex-defense minister dies
Former minister of national defense Tang Yao-ming (湯曜明) died in a Taipei hospital yesterday at the age of 81, the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement. Tang served as defense minister from 2002 to 2004, the ministry said. He was the first and only person born in Taiwan to have served as commander-in-chief of the army, chief of the general staff and defense minister. After the government began allowing citizens to visit relatives in China in 1987, many retired military officers visited China. However, Tang had never been there and opposed visits by retired military personnel to China. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed her condolences over Tang’s passing, and voiced her appreciation for Tang’s lifetime dedication to the military and service to the country, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said.
G20 nations “will pay a price” for backing Taiwan’s bid to participate in the UN, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said on Friday. Wang’s comments came three days after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged UN member states to support Taiwan’s “robust, meaningful participation throughout the UN system” at a news conference in Washington on Tuesday. In a statement issued hours before Wang was to join a G20 leaders’ summit in Rome, he said that the US and its allies “could not stop the ‘one China’ principle 50 years ago, it is even more impossible in today’s world
MORE BREAKTHROUGHS: Six of yesterday’s imported cases were fully vaccinated, as one ‘Delta-plus’ case was found, while options expand in the 13th round of vaccinations The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported seven imported COVID-19 cases, and announced that people aged 50 or older will be eligible to choose the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines when booking an appointment in the 13th round of vaccinations. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman, said no new local infections or deaths were reported. The seven imported cases are three males and four females, aged between 10 and 40, who arrived from Indonesia, Malaysia, Spain, Vietnam, the UK and the US, between Sept. 3 and Thursday, he said. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip
People searching for clips on the adult video platform Pornhub using keyword such as “classroom,” “graduate student” and “real person” might end up with calculus lessons provided by Taiwanese mathematics teacher Chang Hsu (張旭). Chang has attracted 1.9 million views and nearly 7,000 subscribers to his channel since its launch last year, bringing him international attention and interview requests from the adult Web site. “I knew this day would come,” the 34-year-old told the Central News Agency. “People get intrigued if you do special things in special places.” In his roughly 230 videos, Chang can be seen fully clothed in his trademark gray
COMPASSIONATE LEAVE: The global virus situation must be considered before easing hospital visitation rules for overseas arrivals, the CDC deputy head said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, including one person who received four vaccine doses, but no locally transmitted infections or deaths. The four imported cases were three men and a woman in their 40s and 60s who arrived from Indonesia, Thailand and the US, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman. Three of the four were vaccine breakthrough infections, added CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division. One of the vaccine breakthrough infections was a woman returning from the US who had