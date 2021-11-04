Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





POLITICS

Japan honors ex-speaker

Former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) was among three Taiwanese included in the Japanese government’s autumn honors list for contributions to the development of relations between Taipei and Tokyo. Wang, 80, who served as speaker from 1999 to 2016, is to receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, Japan’s highest ordinarily conferred honor, for his contributions to enhancing mutual friendship and understanding between the two nations. Former minister of economic affairs Ho Mei-yueh (何美玥), 70, is to receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star for her contributions to facilitating bilateral exchanges in economics, science and technology. Lin Shan-chao (林善超), chairman of Paochueh Temple in Taichung, is to be given the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays for his custodianship of a columbarium in which Japanese remains are interred.

WEATHER

Mercury to dip next week

Strong seasonal northeasterly winds could push temperatures in the nation to as low as 14oC next week, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Temperatures are expected to fall to 16oC on Monday and slide even lower to 14?C to 15?C the following two days, it said. The northern half of the nation is expected to bear the brunt of the seasonal winds, it said, adding that the weather system could strengthen into a continental cold air mass, which could drive temperatures even lower. The seasonal winds would bring rain to areas north of Miaoli County on Monday and Tuesday, before becoming drier on Wednesday, said Daniel Wu (吳德榮), an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University.

TRAVEL

Taichung a top destination

Taichung has emerged as one of the world’s top eight trending destinations, an analysis by online travel agency Booking.com that compared hotel booking rates before and during the COVID-19 pandemic showed. “Known for its delectable local cuisine and beautiful ancient temples, Taichung is among the top eight trending destinations to explore in 2022,” Regina Chan, area manager of Booking.com Taiwan, said in a news release on Wednesday last week. The city is famous for big night markets and delicious snacks, such as sun cakes, meatballs and bubble tea, as well as its historical temples, the Web site said. Joining Taichung among the travel agency’s trending destinations were Atlanta, Gramado in Brazil, Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Brasov in Romania, Llandudno in the UK, Montpellier in France and Melaka in Malaysia.

POLITICS

Ex-defense minister dies

Former minister of national defense Tang Yao-ming (湯曜明) died in a Taipei hospital yesterday at the age of 81, the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement. Tang served as defense minister from 2002 to 2004, the ministry said. He was the first and only person born in Taiwan to have served as commander-in-chief of the army, chief of the general staff and defense minister. After the government began allowing citizens to visit relatives in China in 1987, many retired military officers visited China. However, Tang had never been there and opposed visits by retired military personnel to China. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed her condolences over Tang’s passing, and voiced her appreciation for Tang’s lifetime dedication to the military and service to the country, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said.