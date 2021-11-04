DPP picks former legislator for Taichung by-election

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday tapped former legislator Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) to represent the party in the by-election for Taichung’s second electoral district.

“Looking at all the qualifications, Lin is the best choice to run in this race,” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who doubles as DPP chairperson, told a news conference at the party’s headquarters in Taipei.

Lin served one term as a legislator-at-large from 2016 to last year. She is a doctor of gynecology and obstetrics at the Chung Shan Medical University Hospital in Taichung.

From left, President Tsai Ing-wen, former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Lin Ching-yi and DPP Secretary-General Lin Hsi-yao attend a news conference at DPP headquarters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

Tsai pointed to Lin’s current role as the party’s “ambassador-at-large,” working on Taiwan’s international initiatives.

Lin was also previously the head of the DPP’s international affairs and women’s affairs departments.

Accepting the nomination, Lin said she would undertake the responsibility for the party and for Taiwan.

The by-election is to be held on Jan. 9, after Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) of the pro-independence Taiwan Statebuilding Party lost a recall vote on Oct. 23.

In related news, the DPP’s Central Executive Committee yesterday proposed forgoing primaries for next year’s local elections, except for cities or counties that have been governed continuously by DPP incumbents for two terms.

The proposed rule, which would apply only to next year’s local elections, would be put to a vote at the DPP National Congress, which is to convene on Nov. 14.

If the proposal is approved, Tsai would nominate mayoral candidates for the special municipalities, with the Central Executive Committee voting on their confirmation.

Under the rule, incumbent DPP mayors and county commissioners who seek re-election must also be approved by Tsai and confirmed by the committee.

Party hopefuls making a bid to unseat a non-DPP mayor or commissioner would be nominated by Tsai and determined by closed-door negotiations, it said.

The proposed rule stipulates that primaries would only be conducted to replace a DPP mayor or commissioner who has served two terms, which is the maximum allowable by law.