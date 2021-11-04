The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus yesterday accused the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) of obstructing Taiwan’s bid to join international organizations with its opposition to imports of US pork.
At a news conference at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, DPP caucus whip Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) presented a collage of newspaper photographs from KMT-organized events over the past couple of years protesting against the import of US pork containing the leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine.
The photographs show KMT lawmakers holding mock-up pigs draped with the US national flag, as well as placards with slogans such as “Refuse US pork” and “Oppose US pork imports.”
“These photographs clearly show that KMT politicians have focused on opposing US pork imports into Taiwan,” Liu said.
The KMT is deceiving the public as it conspires to hinder Taiwan from joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), DPP Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) said.
Led by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the DPP chairperson, the party on Saturday started a national campaign urging voters to vote “No” in the four referendums on Dec. 18.
One of the referendum questions, initiated by KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲), asks voters if they support banning the importation of pork containing traces of ractopamine.
The KMT yesterday hit back by referencing the anti-ractopamine stance of some visiting European Parliament officials.
The DPP has for days repeatedly said that “opposing ractopamine is opposing the US,” KMT Culture and Communications Committee director-general Ling Tao (凌濤) said.
Using this logic, Tsai Ing-wen should ask the European parliamentarians whether the EU’s ban on ractopamine means it is also anti-US, he said.
The referendum is about pork containing ractopamine, not US pork per se, he said, adding that only about 22 percent of pork from the US contains the additive.
Taiwanese have never been opposed to US pork, but the DPP’s willful misrepresentation has made more people less receptive toward all pork from the US, he added.
Instead of helping US producers expand their markets, the DPP has ruined their chances in the Taiwanese market, he added.
Washington and the European delegation would soon discover that the DPP is not only an unreliable trade partner, but is also using the US as a political shield, he said.
