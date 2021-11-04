The mental health of air cargo crew members would be among the topics in a meeting between Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材), Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) officials and a pilots’ union in about two weeks, Wang said yesterday.
Wang pledged to hold the talks at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, where mental health issues among airline workers were discussed after a 61-year-old Venezuelan pilot for China Airlines was found dead at his Taoyuan residence last month.
The Pilots’ Union Taoyuan disclosed a screenshot of an online conversation between the pilot and colleagues prior to his death, showing that he felt hopeless after having been stuck in a seemingly endless cycle of flight duties and quarantines for the past 20 months.
He also said that being away from his home country for so long had made his daughter feel abandoned.
The union at the time said that pilots should not be assigned flight duties while under quarantine and should be given three days of “breathing time” per month.
About 300 pilots on Thursday last week hung yellow ribbons outside the windows of their hotel rooms to convey a message of distress and frustration.
Wang yesterday told committee members that nearly 99 percent of aircrew members at Taiwanese airlines have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which allows them to quarantine for shorter periods under the CECC’s special disease prevention guidelines for aircrew.
“Ideally, aircrew should quarantine for 14 days. However, air cargo transport would come to a halt if airlines cannot dispatch pilots under quarantine, which would eventually hurt Taiwan’s economy,” Wang said.
“We are aware of the union’s requests, and the Civil Aeronautics Administration [CAA] is trying to find ways to balance aircrew member’s needs to stay healthy mentally and physically, and the nation’s need to continue air cargo services during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “Frankly, it is not an easy task.”
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) said the economy should not be protected by sacrificing the well-being of aircrew.
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lee Kun-tse (李昆澤) said that a survey by the pilots’ union and Taipei Medical University earlier this year showed that more than 50 percent of pilots have reported insomnia.
Nearly 70 percent reported psychological stress, while 45.6 percent reported decreased concentration levels, he said.
Wang said that the ministry would make sure that aircrew fatigue does not compromise flight safety, and address the issue in a meeting with CECC officials and representatives of the union.
The union said it would gladly meet Wang in person and explain to him pilots’ plights during the pandemic.
CAA Director-General Lin Kuo-hsien (林國顯) said that his agency had asked Taiwanese airlines to review some extremely intense flight schedules and set up mental health hotlines for employees.
“Should pilots report any physical or mental discomfort before a flight assignment, they should decline the assignment and airlines should replace them,” Lin said.
